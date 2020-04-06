Remember BlackBerry? Sure you do. It's the company that owned the smartphone market until Apple came along. Well, it turns out having your business taken away by a company you mocked isn't as bad as it gets. Having your phone dragged out to show just how interoperable a modern iPhone is – that's as bad as it gets.

And that's exactly what this video shows. We see an iPhone connected to a BlackBerry from the mid-2000s – admittedly, there's a dongle involved – with various files and whatnot transferred between them. You can even use an iPhone to install "apps" on a BlackBerry, apparently. I'm putting scare quotes around "apps" because let's be honest. These things aren't apps. Not like we've become accustomed to today.