If you're in the market for a new iPhone, checking the prices at Apple's site might not fill you with joy. While the iPhone SE offers an affordable option, it doesn't have all of the features of its edge-to-edge counterparts.

Thankfully, this limited-time sale at Woot offers the recent iPhone XS Max from just $699.99. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, these devices are offered brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty so the only thing you're missing out on is paying full price. Considering today's prices at Woot are as much as $200 less than a refurbished model at Apple, it would be wise not to pass on these deals.

Limited-time sale Apple iPhone XS Max These 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB devices are fully-unlocked and offered brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty. The iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, A12 Bionic chip, Face ID, 12MP dual-camera system, and more. From $700 See at Woot

Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. We put the iPhone XS Max through its paces and praised improved camera and speedy performance.

You can choose from 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities with space gray, gold, and silver colors on offer. The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want.

Woot charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can snag free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amzon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.