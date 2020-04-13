If there's one thing that every iPhone owner with a face mask has noticed since the coronavirus pandemic kicked in, it's that Face ID doesn't work when your face is obscured. That's by design, of course, but that doesn't make it any more fun to enter your passcode over and over. One product designer has found a way around the whole problem – you just can't get in on the action.

Danielle Baskin noticed that wearing a mask was a problem back in February, so set about finding a fix. After initially trying to just print a face onto a mask she realized that Face ID uses depth to recognize people – that's why it can't be fooled by a photograph of a person's face. The answer? Create a 3D mask with a nose and mouth on it.

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern picks up the story and it's absolutely worth a watch.