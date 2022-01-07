What you need to know
- Someone took a VCR and made it work with Siri.
- The wholet hing was made possible using Shortcuts and an IR blaster.
- This probably isn't what Siri's creators had in mind when they came up with it.
Siri can be pretty bad sometimes, but when it's great, it's great. Like when it's being used to control a VCR, for example.
Wait. What?
If you're a long-time iMore reader you'll no doubt be familiar with the Will it Work? YouTube channel. I've shared some of Nile's videos before because they all do something cool — take two bits of technology that were never supposed to work together, and force them to. Like making Siri talk to a VCR, for example.
It doesn't matter how many times I write that — it just seems wrong.
Check out the video to see how Niles made this unholy marriage of modern HomePod mini and 1980s mediocrity work together.
Pretty cool, right? Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to eBay to find myself a VCR. I think we can all agree that the best iPhone is an iPhone that can make old Police Academy videos play, right?
