Siri can be pretty bad sometimes, but when it's great, it's great. Like when it's being used to control a VCR, for example.

Wait. What?

If you're a long-time iMore reader you'll no doubt be familiar with the Will it Work? YouTube channel. I've shared some of Nile's videos before because they all do something cool — take two bits of technology that were never supposed to work together, and force them to. Like making Siri talk to a VCR, for example.

It doesn't matter how many times I write that — it just seems wrong.

Check out the video to see how Niles made this unholy marriage of modern HomePod mini and 1980s mediocrity work together.