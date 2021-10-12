Anyone wanting to get their hands on an Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro is going to find that very difficult indeed, with stocks running dry across the United States. This comes as the company is heavily rumored to have new M1X-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines waiting in the wings.

The current Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro has been around for a few years now and is very much due for a refresh. However, there has been little sign of that in terms of Intel, with Apple instead keen to move its machines over to its own M-series chips. Rumors have that ready to happen any day now and this new shortage further fuels that fire.