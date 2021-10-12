What you need to know
- Anyone wanting to buy a current Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro is out of luck, stocks are dwindling.
- Apple is heavily rumored to have a new round of MacBook Pros ready for an imminent announcement.
Anyone wanting to get their hands on an Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro is going to find that very difficult indeed, with stocks running dry across the United States. This comes as the company is heavily rumored to have new M1X-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines waiting in the wings.
The current Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro has been around for a few years now and is very much due for a refresh. However, there has been little sign of that in terms of Intel, with Apple instead keen to move its machines over to its own M-series chips. Rumors have that ready to happen any day now and this new shortage further fuels that fire.
Checking stocks for the current model across Apple Stores right now shows that the machines are no longer available for in-store collection. Ordering for delivery sees delivery windows of up to seven business days.
The refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro, along with its smaller 14-inch version, is expected to bring a new mini-LED display to the lineup. That, coupled with the powerful M1X chip — likely based on the A15 chip inside iPhone 13 Pro — should make this the best Mac yet for people who need a portable powerhouse. The loss of the Touch Bar isn't likely to cause too many sleepless nights, either.
Now, we wait. Apple is expected to hold some sort of online event sooner rather than later — unless all of the rumors are wrong again!
Review: Metroid Dread is a stellar continuation of Samus' journey
Metroid Dread provides a stellar continuation of Samus' story. With excellent gameplay and visuals, there's only a handful of dated design ideas that keep it from being truly perfect.
Review: Waterfield's Latigo Leather Holster holds your iPhone 13 in style
If you love high quality leather and holsters, then Waterfield's Latigo Leather iPhone Holster is definitely one you should consider.
Someone put USB-C into an iPhone and now we want it more than ever
Calls for Apple to put USB-C into an iPhone just keep on coming, but so far, no go. But that wasn't going to stop one person from doing it for themselves.
Cover up! Check out these awesome sleeves for your MacBook Pro
If laptop bags aren't your thing and you don't like hardshell cases, grab a laptop sleeve and at least protect your new MacBook Pro on the go. Here are our favorites!