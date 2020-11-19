Now that HomePod mini is here you might be thinking the same thing I was thinking – these would make great desktop speakers for connecting to a Mac. And they would if it wasn't for the fact that they won't actually work.

You heard that right.

Let's back up a minute. HomePod mini is a device that can be used in a stereo pair, just like the chonky boi HomePod. You can ask a HomePod mini to play music and once the two speakers are paired you can get stereo audio out of them. The same goes for AirPlaying to them via something like an iPhone, iPad, or even an Apple TV. It works fine. It's great. And you'd expect that you would be able to do it from a Mac, too.

And you can. So long as all you want to do is use Music, nee iTunes, or the TV app. You'll get glorious stereo audio and all will be right with the world – that's a lie. It's still 2020, after alll.

But if you try and select that stereo pair of HomePod minis from a Mac's menu bar you're going to be stuck because the audio will instead come from one HomePod mini or the other. No stereo. No fun. No sense as to why.

That means no system sounds in stereo. No YouTube in stereo. No Netflix in stereo. No games in stereo.