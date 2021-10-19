If you were paying attention when Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, you saw that each new laptop supports fast charging with the new MagSafe connector.

Charging the laptop with the new MagSafe power adapter allows you to go from 0% to 50% battery life in as little as 30 minutes. However, you're going to need the 96W power adapter in order to achieve that which does not come standard with certain configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Two power adapters are available with the 14‑inch MacBook Pro. The 67W USB‑C Power Adapter is compact and provides efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It's included with the standard configuration of MacBook Pro with M1 Pro with 8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine. Or you can choose the 96W USB‑C Power Adapter, which lets you take advantage of fast charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes. The 96W adapter is included with any MacBook Pro that has an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU or an M1 Max chip.

Thankfully, the 96W power adpater is available as a $20 upgrade when you are configuring your 14-inch MacBook Pro, but it still seems odd that Apple would bother with the 67W power adapter at all since it doesn't provide the full experience that its new laptop is capable of.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Apple's latest pro-level chips that take the M1 to new heights. The new laptops feature a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard with function keys, and the return of many ports.

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.

In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro, Apple also revealed its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.