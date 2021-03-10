The latest update to Evernote is finally going to let users fully work with tables right from their iPhone.

In a blog post, the company announced that you'll now be able to create, edit, and manage tables like you can on Mac, Windows, and the web app.

For the first time, you can create, edit, and manage tables on mobile devices just like you can with Evernote for Mac, Windows, and web. Insert and delete columns and rows right from your smartphone or tablet, and merge cells within your table. Change how table cell contents are aligned, and even experiment with different cell background colors!

The company, to help users get started with the new feature, posted a video to its YouTube channel.