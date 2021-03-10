What you need to know
- Table creation and editing is coming to Evernote on iOS.
- The feature is expected to roll out over the next couple of weeks.
The latest update to Evernote is finally going to let users fully work with tables right from their iPhone.
In a blog post, the company announced that you'll now be able to create, edit, and manage tables like you can on Mac, Windows, and the web app.
For the first time, you can create, edit, and manage tables on mobile devices just like you can with Evernote for Mac, Windows, and web. Insert and delete columns and rows right from your smartphone or tablet, and merge cells within your table. Change how table cell contents are aligned, and even experiment with different cell background colors!
The company, to help users get started with the new feature, posted a video to its YouTube channel.
Now you can create, edit, and manage tables on your mobile devices just like you can with Evernote for Mac, Windows, and Web.
On your smartphone or tablet, you can insert and delete columns and rows, and merge cells within your table. Change how table cell contents are aligned, and even experiment with different cell background colors!
The company says that the feature has been long requested by its users as far back as the early days of Evernote on iOS.
This is a capability that our customers have been asking for since the early days of Evernote on iPhone. You've always been able to edit the contents of tables on your phone or tablet, but it's reasonable to expect the mobile experience to be similar to what you've long enjoyed on desktop. We heard you! With Evernote 10.6, we've brought table editing on mobile to parity with desktop devices. And not just that: Looking across the competitive landscape, we are confident that these new table editing capabilities are best-in-class for mobile.
Looking for even more options for notetaking on the iPad? Check out our list of the Best Notetaking Apps for iPad and Apple Pencil in 2021.
Evernote 10.6 on iOS, according to the company, is expected to roll out over the next two weeks. Users will be able to download the update through the App Store.
