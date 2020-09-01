Several owners of 2020 iMacs have reported strange graphical glitches on their screens and it doesn't seem to be related to heat or system load. It does seem to only affect iMacs with the AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT GPU, however.

People have taken to Apple's support forums to complain about the issue as spotted by 9to5Mac. Others have taken to social media to complain about screen tearing issues, too.

@AppleSupport Do you know why is this screen tearing happening on the new imac 5k 2020 10core 5700xt? pic.twitter.com/lh6BuIbKCe — AlexD (@AlexD11115100) August 30, 2020

According to one person, the issue doesn't seem to be related to system load and the rest of the computer functions without any issues.

I've just received my new iMac and noticed that from time to time a line glitch appears on my screen. It's completely random, I thought it was related to intensive work/heat but sometimes even when the computer is idle I see the line on the screen. The iMac is running fine, I ran all sorts of benchmarks for CPU/GPU and it's all OK, but from time to time I see this annoying line on my screen.

The Radeon Pro 5700 XT GPU is the only thing in common across all of the iMacs that are displaying graphical issues and it's hoped that this can be fixed in software. All eyes are now on Apple to see if things can get ironed out sooner rather than later.