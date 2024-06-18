Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2024: The best price cuts available right now and what to expect

Prime Day Apple Watch deals are usually some of the best on offer throughout Amazon's shopping event and this year we expect to see huge offers to get the best smartwatch for less.

Prime Day 2024 is taking place in July and while we don't know the exact date we're already gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the summer by scouring Amazon for the best Apple Watch deals.

Whether you're looking for an Apple Watch Ultra 2, an Apple Watch Series 9, or an Apple Watch SE we've got you covered to take advantage of the biggest discounts.

In the meantime, we've already started deals hunting and found some of the best Apple Watch deals you can find today before Prime Day even has an official date.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals at a glance

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $779 $719 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch money can buy and comes equipped with both GPS and Cellular. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen with $60 off and it's the perfect time to buy with watchOS 11 on the horizon. Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at Apple

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS | $399 $299 at Amazon The Series 9 with GPS is the best Apple Watch for most people and is currently under $300 at Amazon. If you're not interested in hiking and want a sleek design then this the the smartwatch for you. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $399 at Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular | $499 $399 at Amazon If you want to use your Apple Watch to make calls and texts when out and about you'll need a Cellular model. This Series 9 with Cellular is currently $100 off at Amazon. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Apple

Best Prime Day Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS | $249 $189 at Amazon Looking for an entry-level Apple Watch? You won't find one for less than $189 and the Apple Watch SE 2 is a fantastic starting point. In the past we would've recommended the first generation but that will not support watchOS 11 when it launches later this year. Price check: $249 at Best Buy | $249 at Apple

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular | $299 $239 at Amazon The Cellular model of the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation is slightly more expensive but for $50 more than the deal above it may be the best bang for buck you'll find right now. Price check: $299 at Best Buy | $299 at Apple

Q&A

When is Prime Day 2024? We don't know the official date for Prime Day 2024 but we do know that it's happening in July. Based off of previous years we expect Prime Day 2024 to take place on a Tuesday and Wednesday

Do I need a Prime Account? Yes, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to get access to the best discounts when Prime Day comes around. You can sign up for a free trial here.

30-day free Prime trial You can give Prime a free go with the 30-day free trial — just remember to get yours closer to the time so that you don't miss out on the sale.