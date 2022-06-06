watchOS 9 is the next interaction of the Apple Watch software, and Appel has given all of us a sneak peek and what we can look forward to; here's everything you need to know about watchOS 9. New watch faces Apple announced four new Apple Watch faces for watchOS 9: Astronomy: Completely redesigned and displays a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, which will show cloud coverage around the world. Lunar watch face: Lunar depicts the relation between our normal calendar (Gregorian calendar) and the lunar calendar — important for many festivals in various cultures and religions around the world. Playtime: A wacky and interactive art watch face that was created in collaboration with Chicago-based illustrator and artist Joi Fulton. Metropolitan: A type-driven face that features custom numbers that change as users turn the Digital Crown. On top of these new watch faces, Apple also updated some old watch faces as well. Portrait face: You can now use Portrait faces with your pets — such as cats and dogs — as well as landscapes! Modular: Offers even further customization with fullscreen backgrounds that can be solid colors or gradients. Other watch faces like Modular Compact and XLarge also get this feature. Workout app updates

Plenty of updates are coming to the Workout app aimed at providing richer metrics and a better view of your performance so you can really tell how much of a sweat you're breaking. Heart rate zones in workout watchOS 9 will be able to use the heart rate data to show you the target heart rate zones you are currently in as well as how close you are nearing to another lower or higher zone. Super important for lots of different types of training. Plus, the heart rate zones can be automatically created using your personalized health data or you can manually set them if you have specific zones you want to ensure you are hitting. New custom workouts

The Workout app in watchOS 9 will allow you to create custom workouts that have structured intervals, meaning you can include rest intervals you want between sets, reps, or whatever you are doing. Multisport workout

Finally, for all your triathletes out there, watchOS 9 will have a Multisport workout type that can track swimming, running, and biking all in the same workout. Not only can it track it all in the same workout, but it will also automatically detect when you switch between swimming, running, and biking by using the motion sensors to recognize your movement patterns. New metrics for runners