watchOS 9 is the next interaction of the Apple Watch software, and Appel has given all of us a sneak peek and what we can look forward to; here's everything you need to know about watchOS 9.
New watch faces
Apple announced four new Apple Watch faces for watchOS 9:
Astronomy: Completely redesigned and displays a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, which will show cloud coverage around the world. Lunar watch face: Lunar depicts the relation between our normal calendar (Gregorian calendar) and the lunar calendar — important for many festivals in various cultures and religions around the world. Playtime: A wacky and interactive art watch face that was created in collaboration with Chicago-based illustrator and artist Joi Fulton. Metropolitan: A type-driven face that features custom numbers that change as users turn the Digital Crown.
On top of these new watch faces, Apple also updated some old watch faces as well.
Portrait face: You can now use Portrait faces with your pets — such as cats and dogs — as well as landscapes! Modular: Offers even further customization with fullscreen backgrounds that can be solid colors or gradients. Other watch faces like Modular Compact and XLarge also get this feature.
Workout app updates
Plenty of updates are coming to the Workout app aimed at providing richer metrics and a better view of your performance so you can really tell how much of a sweat you're breaking.
Heart rate zones in workout
watchOS 9 will be able to use the heart rate data to show you the target heart rate zones you are currently in as well as how close you are nearing to another lower or higher zone. Super important for lots of different types of training. Plus, the heart rate zones can be automatically created using your personalized health data or you can manually set them if you have specific zones you want to ensure you are hitting.
New custom workouts
The Workout app in watchOS 9 will allow you to create custom workouts that have structured intervals, meaning you can include rest intervals you want between sets, reps, or whatever you are doing.
Multisport workout
Finally, for all your triathletes out there, watchOS 9 will have a Multisport workout type that can track swimming, running, and biking all in the same workout. Not only can it track it all in the same workout, but it will also automatically detect when you switch between swimming, running, and biking by using the motion sensors to recognize your movement patterns.
New metrics for runners
If you're an avid runner, you'll be pleased to know that watchOS 9 will include even more trackable metrics in running workouts so you can really get a sense of how you're performing. Some of these new metrics include Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. These new metrics will all be in the Health app where you can see trends over time.
On top of that, you'll be able to have the ability to race against yourself, choosing either your best or last result, meaning if you're training for a certain time you can easily see if you're on pace, exceeding pace, or lagging behind.
Kickboard detection when swimming
Using the sensors aboard your Apple Watch, watchOS 9 will be able to detect when you are using a kickboard automatically and classify the stroke type in your workout summary.
Swimmers will also be able to track their SWOLF score, which will make tracking your laps in a pool much easier.
Fitness+ updates
While Fitness+ already is a great way to get coached workouts, watchOS 9 will introduce on-screen guidance in addition to the trainer coaching to help you get more out of the workouts.
watchOS 9 is also bringing the ability to stream workouts onto third-party devices that are compatible with AirPlay and display on-screen metrics, meaning you will no longer have to have an Apple TV to use your TV for Fitness+. As long as your TV supports AirPlay watchOS 9 should be able to show you your on-screen metrics just fine.
Sleep app updates
New updates to the Sleep app are coming in watchOS 9; here are the important details.
Podcast app updates
The Podcasts app in watchOS 9 has a search function and listen now tab, which will make managing your podcasts on your Apple Watch much easier. Plus, the Podcasts app is now available to kids with the family setup feature.
Sleep Stages
Now you can see how much time you were in sleep stages throughout the night including Awake, REM, Core, and Deep.
A-Fib history
You'll be able to track your A-Fib history, though Apple is still waiting for full approval for this feature.
Medications app
watchOS 9 has a new app called Medications that will help you log your medications right on your Apple Watch, or through the health app on your iPhone. This includes notifications for medications you take regularly.
Medications will also help you look for interactions for your medications, meaning you won't accidentally take two things together that may be harmful to you.
Health data is shared only when you share it and you will get reminders periodically about what data you are sharing and with who.
What is the watchOS 9 release date?
While the developer beta is already available to download right now, watchOS 9 won't be officially released until later this year. Typically, Apple releases its new software at the same time the new Apple Watch is announced, so usually sometime in September or October. But no official data was given yet.
