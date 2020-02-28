When Apple launched iPhone 6s back in September of 2015 it was the best thing since sliced bread. Or, at least, since iPhone 6. But we're now almost four years down the line and it's starting to look a little long in the tooth. So maybe an iPhone 11 is in order, right? This video shows you what you're missing out on right now.

Shared by YouTuber PhoneBuff, the video takes one iPhone 6s and one iPhone 11 Pro and then puts them through a suite of app opening and multitasking tests to see which performs the best. There's even a robotic arm used to try and make everything as fair as possible. Cool, right?

You can watch the full video to see how things panned out, but the short version is that the iPhone 11 Pro smoked its older cousin. So much so that it arguably wasn't a fair fight and it just goes to show how impressive Apple's A13 Bionic processor is.