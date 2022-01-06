One of the unsung features of iMessage is the way it can notify people when a message has been read and while some people might not like that feature, Apple offers a way for it to be disabled to ensure the option is there should it be needed. Unfortunately, it appears that a new bug might mean that you're sending read receipts even when you don't want to.

According to a new Macworld report, some people are finding that even with read receipts disabled, the people that send them messages can still see when they have been read. The issue seems to impact multiple platforms and is definitely happening with iOS 15 devices, according to the report. Unfortunately, at the time of writing at least, there doesn't seem to be a way to prevent this from happening. Some have had luck by restarting all the things, but there is no guarantee that the problem won't rear its head once more.