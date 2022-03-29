YouTube TV is adding support for 5.1 surround sound to more devices — but those using an Apple TV box are going to have to wait a little longer, the streamer says.

In a post to Twitter, YouTube TV confirmed that it is working on bringing 5.1 surround sound to Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices next. and while the company does intend to add Apple TV hardware as well as game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to the mix, we're all going to have to wait a bit longer. How long? Who knows.

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2022

YouTube TV is one of the services cordcutters have been using as a way to ditch traditional cable services, but the lack of 5.1 surround sound support is less than great news for people who want to be as emersed in their content as possible.

As of right now, the only devices that do support 5.1 surround sound are Samsung, LG, and Vizio devices running Cobalt 20 or later as well as traditional Chromecast devices. Everyone else will have to make do with boring old stereo sound until Google TV, Android TV, and Roky devices come online — hopefully in the near future.