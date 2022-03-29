What you need to know
- YouTube TV has announced new 5.1 surround sound support is coming to some new devices.
- Google TV, Android TV, and Roku users will get 5.1 surround sound support soon.
- Those using Apple TV hardware or game consoles will have to wait a while longer.
YouTube TV is adding support for 5.1 surround sound to more devices — but those using an Apple TV box are going to have to wait a little longer, the streamer says.
In a post to Twitter, YouTube TV confirmed that it is working on bringing 5.1 surround sound to Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices next. and while the company does intend to add Apple TV hardware as well as game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to the mix, we're all going to have to wait a bit longer. How long? Who knows.
We're still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don't like keeping you waiting, but we're excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon.
YouTube TV is one of the services cordcutters have been using as a way to ditch traditional cable services, but the lack of 5.1 surround sound support is less than great news for people who want to be as emersed in their content as possible.
As of right now, the only devices that do support 5.1 surround sound are Samsung, LG, and Vizio devices running Cobalt 20 or later as well as traditional Chromecast devices. Everyone else will have to make do with boring old stereo sound until Google TV, Android TV, and Roky devices come online — hopefully in the near future.
Apple shares match decade-old performance record
Apple shares have increased in price at the close every day for the last ten days, the longest win streak for AAPL since 2010.
Apple's 2023 iPhones could use Apple's first periscope camera, says analyst
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple's iPhone 14 won't benefit from a periscope camera, that doesn't mean that the 2023 iPhones won't. That's according to a research note by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities.
Review: The iPhone 13 Pro is still going strong six months later
The iPhone 13 Pro has been out for a while, but it just recently got refreshed mid-cycle with a stunning Alpine Green color. Is this phone still worth getting, six months later?
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release last October. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.