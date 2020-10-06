What you need to know
- CASETiFY has a new collab in play.
- CASETiFY x USPS is a thing now.
- There are iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, and more to choose from.
CASETiFY has a history of partnerships that lead to some pretty cool accessories. The latest involves the USPS, with a range of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, and stands all available for order right now.
With a color scheme that predictably includes a lot of white, red, and blue, these accessories include pictures of delivery vans, address labels, and other parcel-based imagery.
Check it out.
Inspired by the Postal Service that delivers every day, this collection is our own love letter to USPS employees for always comin' through when we need them most! Shop the USPS x CASETiFY collection right now to get exclusive designs, limited-edition apparel, and personalize your own accessory. P.S. Every purchase of officially licensed products directly supports the United States Postal Service.
It's fair to say that these won't be up everyone's street and I'm not sure they're even in the right town for me, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be a thing. If I was placing an order I think I'd be all about those watch bands but it's your money – I'll let you choose how to spend it!
You can check out the full range over on the CASETiFY website now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
