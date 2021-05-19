ZAGG today announced new keyboards for three of Apple's tablets; the 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad. The Pro Keys with Trackpad Wireless Keyboard and Rugged Book Keyboard are available to buy now.

With Apple's iPads continuing to blur the lines between tablet and notebook, ZAGG's new additions help continue that trend by attaching keyboards and trackpads to the iPad itself. The idea is similar to Apple's own Magic Keyboard – but cheaper.

[ZAGG] today announced the Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen), and the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen). ZAGG also today announced the Rugged Book® wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen).

The new Pro Keys with Trackpad is exactly what it sounds like, offering a Bluetooth connection with notebook-style keys and adjustable stand. There's even space for your Apple Pencil, too.