ZAGG today announced new keyboards for three of Apple's tablets; the 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad. The Pro Keys with Trackpad Wireless Keyboard and Rugged Book Keyboard are available to buy now.
With Apple's iPads continuing to blur the lines between tablet and notebook, ZAGG's new additions help continue that trend by attaching keyboards and trackpads to the iPad itself. The idea is similar to Apple's own Magic Keyboard – but cheaper.
[ZAGG] today announced the Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen), and the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen). ZAGG also today announced the Rugged Book® wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen).
The new Pro Keys with Trackpad is exactly what it sounds like, offering a Bluetooth connection with notebook-style keys and adjustable stand. There's even space for your Apple Pencil, too.
Now it's easier than ever to use iPad just like a laptop. Pro Keys with Trackpad has a Bluetooth® integrated trackpad, so users can scroll, swipe, and navigate more efficiently than ever. Pro Keys with Trackpad also features a detachable case; an integrated, adjustable stand; precision keys with backlighting; and a holder for the stylus. Use iPad anywhere with full functionality, even with limited table-top space or while on-the-go.
The Pro Keys with Trackpad is available now depending on the iPad you own, with prices starting at $139.99
The rugged alternative comes in the form of the Rugged Book, priced at $149.99.
The tough, versatile Rugged Book keyboard and case is built to last and lets you work in any environment. The durable case protects your device from impact. The interlocking key design on the wireless keyboard locks keys into place—so they won't pop off. And the precise, clean keystrokes let you type quickly and comfortably. The best keyboard is the one you enjoy using.
Anyone looking to keep their iPad safe on a building site or other rough and tumble area will no doubt be drawn to this thing. It isn't all about ruggedness though, the keyboard's still backlit which is pretty cool!
Head on over to ZAGG's website to learn more.. I really like the look of these things and they're sure to be among the best keyboard cases for iPads around.
