What you need to know
- Zagg has launched the juice pack connect from mophie.
- It is a removable and portable wireless charger.
- The charger packs a 5000mAh battery.
In a press release, mophie has announced the juice pack connect, a removable and portable wireless charger that packs a 5,000mAh battery.
mophie says that the juice pack connect will provide up to 70% more battery for smartphones. To charge, you'll slide the battery pack onto your phone or case using the provided adhesive anchor. The anchor also includes a grip that can be used as a kickstand when watching videos.
Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands, says that the juice pack connect will work with any Qi-enabled smartphone regardless of the presence of a case.
"The juice pack connect demonstrates mophie's deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power. And it does so in a design that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, with or without a lightweight protective case. In today's mobile world, the juice pack connect allows users to do more of everything they love with their smartphone, from talking and watching, to listening and viewing."
Here is a list of the full feature set:
- Qi-Enabled Compatibility – any Qi-enabled smartphone is compatible with the juice pack connect, including the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones.
- Case Friendly – the juice pack connect can wirelessly charge through lightweight cases.
- Simple to Operate – an easy-to-use connect anchor system makes using and removing the juice pack connect simple. Just attach the anchor, slide on the battery, and charge on demand.
- Power When You Need It – quickly slide on the juice pack when low on power and slide it off when done. There's never any extra bulk on your phone.
- Wireless Charging – the juice pack connect wirelessly charges your phone and can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled pad or stand.
- Versatile USB-C Port – charge the juice pack connect or another device using the same USB-C port.
- Connect Stand Included – prop up your phone or get a secure hold while on-the-go.
The mophie juice pack connect is available now for $79.95 to order directly from the mophie website
