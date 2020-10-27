mophie says that the juice pack connect will provide up to 70% more battery for smartphones. To charge, you'll slide the battery pack onto your phone or case using the provided adhesive anchor. The anchor also includes a grip that can be used as a kickstand when watching videos.

Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands, says that the juice pack connect will work with any Qi-enabled smartphone regardless of the presence of a case.