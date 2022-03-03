German-based Zenkit has introduced the sixth app in its ever-grown suite of productivity apps. Zenforms provides a dynamic way to connect to others via form, survey, and quiz creation. The tool is designed to bridge the "connection between teams and the people who matter the most to them."

Zenforms allows businesses to connect with others on a more personal level by giving them a voice and acting as a conversational medium. In doing so, forms are easily created and shared online with no coding required. Use the tool to engage with the community, collect insightful data for a new product launch, get valuable feedback from customers, or collect email addresses for the company newsletter.

According to Zenkit CEO Martin Welker, transparency is baked into the new product. They explain, "Because Zenforms can be sent and used by anyone, it's critical that everyone involved understands how their data is being handled."