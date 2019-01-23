I was sitting at a restaurant with Android Central Managing Editor, Daniel Bader, and he was fidgeting with a thing ... not a fidget spinner, just a thing. We joked that there should be more tech accessories designed for fidgeters, and out of thin air (not literally) popped ZenPod by Air Vinyl. It's a simple leather covered case for your AirPods with nothing particularly special about it, except that it has a small silver disc on either side specially designed for fidgeting. You're supposed to fiddle with it. That's it's intended purpose.

ZenPod case for AirPods Price: $30 Bottom line: If you're a fidgeter, but don't want to be seen with one of those fidget spinners, ZenPod satisfies your habit without looking weird in public. See at Amazon

The Good Protective case

Nice leather design

Doubles as a fidget spinner The Bad No dedicated hole for the pairing button Special suprises ZenPod: The features

A case, is a case, is a case, right? It's a standard hardshell case that fits the AirPods charging case snuggly. It's wrapped in a pleasant looking stretched leather material, which comes in black or brown. Basic stuff. But! There's this one clever little addition that really makes me smile. It's the two discs, one on the front and one on the back, that allow you to flip the case around and around and around for as long as you darn-well please. You don't have to worry about breaking the lid of your charging case because of flipping it open and closed all day. The spinning discs are set directly opposite each other so that you can place it between your fingers and spin it to your heart's content. You spin me right round ZenPod: What I like

If not for the spinning discs, this would be just another ordinary case to me. It's the machined aluminum spinners that make this a big win in my book. According to Air Vinyl, there are two small ball bearings hidden behind the discs, so there's no added bulk or weight. The discs stick out from the case about a centimeter. You can spin the case one-handed or two-handed, though I prefer two hands. The way the case is designed, it's easier to spin it with one hand by using your thumb and ring finger to hold the case while using your index finger to spin, but I would prefer to be able to use my thumb and middle finger to hold the case. That's no fault of ZenPod, though. It's the size of the AirPods. Just a case ZenPod: What I don't like