In another damning indictment on Zoom's privacy and security practices, a malware expert has revealed that Zoom's macOS installation protocol is "very shady".

Ever wondered how the @zoom_us macOS installer does it's job without you ever clicking install? Turns out they (ab)use preinstallation scripts, manually unpack the app using a bundled 7zip and install it to /Applications if the current user is in the admin group (no root needed). This is not strictly malicious but very shady and definitely leaves a bitter aftertaste. The application is installed without the user giving his final consent and a highly misleading prompt is used to gain root privileges. The same tricks that are being used by macOS malware.

The revelation is another mark of Zoom's apparently lax privacy and security practices. The app has risen to prominence following global lockdown and social-distancing measures that have forced many organizations to resort to remote working. Last week it emerged that Zoom was sending data to Facebook even if users didn't have a Facebook account, a problem that has now been fixed.

More recently, it emerged that Zoom calls are not end-to-end encrypted despite claims to the contrary. From that report: