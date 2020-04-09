With nearly 90% of the Americans publicly forced to stay at home, it shouldn't come as a surprise that video-conferencing app Zoom has seen a surge in popularity. However, the company has been rightly criticized over privacy and security concerns. Despite this, there are vital benefits to using the software, especially during the pandemic. Better still, the company has recognized its growing popularity and has been quickly addressing many of the concerns. What is Zoom? Founded by a former Cisco Systems engineer, Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services to both companies and individuals alike. Since launching in 2011, Zoom has steadily seen its footprint grow. So much so that it went public in 2019. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Zoom has long been noted for its ease of use and reliability versus competitor services like GoToWebinar, Cisco Webex, Adobe Connect, and others. That, along with its zero cost for video chats of up to 100 participants, has almost certainly led to its popularity. In mid-March, even before the pandemic spread nearly everywhere, Zoom use had grown over 67 percent since the beginning of the year, according to Apptopia, a mobile intelligence company. Who's Using Zoom

Besides companies, which have been forced to go online due to the pandemic, Zoom has also seen rapid use rise in education. This comes as Zoom has temporarily removed the 40-minute time limit on free Basic accounts for primary and secondary school. Coast to coast, schools, including universities, have been forced to cancel classes or move them online. Individuals, including Gen Z and Millennials, have also turned to the service, as have retirees who have become sidelined because of the worldwide stay at home push. Events like Zoom Blind Dates, Zoom Recess, and Zoom Parties have seen a spike in popularity. About those privacy and security issues Zoom has become a digital piñata in recent weeks as a string of privacy, and third-parties have discovered security holes. Among the iMore headlines you might have seen in recent weeks: Zoom for iOS sends your data to Facebook even if you don't have Facebook...

Hacker finds another Zoom bug that can be used to take over your Mac

Despite claims, Zoom calls are not end-to-end encrypted Many of these issues have quickly been rectified as Zoom temporarily pivots away from product growth and concentrates on releasing bug fixes and other essential software updates. On April 1, Yuan said the company would enact a "feature freeze" for 90 days to focus on "trust, safety, and privacy issues." Among the positive changes being made is the permanent removal of an attendee attention tracker feature that could alert company hosts whenever a participant was nodding off or not paying attention to what was going on in a video chat. The company has also taken steps to eliminate "Zoombombing," which has occurred for some users. During these moments, uninvited trollers have visited Zoom chats and performed vile acts. Was the criticism overblown?