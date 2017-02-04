 iMore | The #1 site for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and all things Apple!

Order: AirPods | MacBook Pro | iPad Pro | Order iPhone 7: Apple | Verizon | T-Mobile

  • U.K.
  • India
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Australia
  • Global
Mastering Maps

How to name and save locations with Maps

2 hours ago 1 By Luke Filipowicz How do you save frequently visited locations to Maps for easy access? It's simple!
The Pencil is mightier...!

Best drawing apps for iPad and Apple Pencil

4 hours ago 25 By Serenity Caldwell Even if you've never had an art background, the iPad Pro and Pencil make it pretty easy to start sketching.
iPhone 7
Pay less

Best iPhone 7 Deals for February 2017

6 hours ago By Jared DiPane Looking to pick up an iPhone 7 and want the best possible deal on it? There are a bunch of deals around from various retailers, and here are some of the best that you can find in February 2017.
Tableau Desktop 9 Bundle
iMore Digital Offers

Get familiar with Tableau Desktop 9 for 88% less right now!

7 hours ago By iMore.com Learn the basics of Tableau Desktop 9 and data visualization for $28, a savings of 88%.
Can't get no...

Apple media vs. mainstream: How do we keep getting it wrong?

By Rene Ritchie
AAPL Q1 2017

The iPad market

By Rene Ritchie
Quick tips

How to quickly track your flights in iMessage for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

8 hours ago 3 By Serenity Caldwell Did you know you can track flights directly in iMessage? You need only the airline name and flight number.
Get ready!

Pokémon Go: Mewtwo and Mobile World Congress?

10 hours ago By Rene Ritchie Updated with speculation about a Mewtwo event on February 6 and Niantic CEO, John Hanke, speaking at Mobile World Congress on February 28.
Deal of the Day!

Save $30 on this protective waterproof iPhone 7 Plus case today!

10 hours ago By iMore.com Looking for a protective case that adds another layer of waterproofing to your iPhone 7 Plus? If so, check out Pelican’s Marine waterproof case for just $59.87 today!
Modern Dad

The two things you MUST do online ...

04 February 2017 4 By Phil Nickinson If you're not using a password manager and two-step authentication, you're most likely doing things wrong.
Have what it takes to win?

Fire Emblem Heroes: Tips and tricks to help you win battles

04 February 2017 By Luke Filipowicz Fire Emblem Heroes has an excellent battle system that flows smoothly and looks gorgeous. These tips and tricks will guide you through some essential information you’ll need to know to dominate any battle you enter!
Best way to turn your wired headphones into wireless
No scissors required

How to make your wired headphones wireless and Bluetooth-capable

04 February 2017 14 By Cella Lao Rousseau After the iPhone 7 ditched the headphone jack, you might have been inclined to turn your wired headphones wireless. But PUT THOSE SCISSORS DOWN — there's a better way!
Give yourself the upper hand!

Fire Emblem Heroes Cheats: How to start the game with the best characters!

04 February 2017 By Luke Filipowicz Who says you always have to play by the rules? In Fire Emblem Heroes, you can bend the rules to your advantage and give yourself the opportunity to nab some of the best heroes in the game before you even get started.
Bork bork bork

Are you a pupper or a doggo? Find out in Good Dogs!

04 February 2017 By Cella Lao Rousseau If you love endless-runners and a ton of puppies, then check out Good Dogs launching today!
Product Review

Spigen Kuel AP12T Car Mount: Worth taking for every ride!

By Luke Filipowicz
AAPL Q1 2017

It's time to admit Apple Watch is a success

By Rene Ritchie
So long regulation

FCC drops all inquiries into Binge On and other zero-rating programs

03 February 2017 3 By Daniel Bader The FCC has dropped all inquiries into one of the most contested parts of net neutrality.
The iPad at Work

Use an iPad for work? We want to hear about it! 

03 February 2017 By Serenity Caldwell Do you use an iPad Pro or other iPad to get your work done? Tell me your story!
MrMobile Presents...

How to replace your laptop with a tablet

03 February 2017 7 By MrMobile When you need to be on the move, it pays to keep your tech lightweight.
Buyers Guide

Best accessories for iPhone 7

03 February 2017 12 By Rene Ritchie What are the best accessories you can get for iPhone 7 right now? He are my latest picks!