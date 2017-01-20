6 hours ago 8By Mikah SargentHandoff is one of the most magical Continuity features in Apple's software lineup. Start a task on your iPhone and pick up right where you left off on your Mac. These are the must-have Handoff-compatible apps for iOS and macOS!
11 hours agoBy iMore.comManaging email is not an easy thing these days. So much of our communication is done through email that it becomes very easy to fall behind or start to miss things. MailButler can help, and right now you can save on a lifetime license.
12 hours ago 20By Rich StevensHappy Saturday, iMore! Because Rich is awesome, he's letting us run some of his Mac-themed comics from the Diesel Sweeties archive on weekends. Bonus comics, woo! We hope you enjoy.Read more comics from the Pixel Project on iMore.com.
20 January 2017 5By Jared DiPaneLooking for a new wireless mouse for your computer and want to get one of the best ones available? Right now you can pick up Logitech's MX Master for its lowest price, just $65 at Amazon.
20 January 2017By Joseph KellerEvery Friday, the iTunes Store adds new music to its lineup. This week, we've got a new album from Starset, discounts on pop hits, and pre-orders for new music from Brett Young.
20 January 2017 1By Joseph KellerApple Music is always adding new tracks, radio shows, and playlists to its catalog, and every week we'll bring the best of what it has to offer! This week, check out Zane Lowe's interview with Big Sean and much more.