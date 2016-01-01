 iMore | The #1 site for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and all things Apple!

Mastering Snapchat

How to use Stories and Discover on Snapchat

16 sec ago 1 By Mikah Sargent Think Snapchat is just for messaging? Stories and Discover will make you think again!
Best Valentine's Day Tech Gifts for Him

1 hour ago By Mikah Sargent Valentine's Day is fast approaching! Wondering what in the world you're gonna get that tech-obsessed guy in your life? Breathe in and out — we're here to help. We've got some ideas that are sure to please.
Weighing the scales

Apple contemplates legal options against Trump immigration order

2 hours ago By Rene Ritchie Tim Cook comments on Apple's plans following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration.
Game day grub

2 hours ago 6 By Joseph Keller Use these apps to offer great food to your guests during your party for Super Bowl LI.
This is Tim

Apple's CEO on the company's 2017 Q1 earnings

By Serenity Caldwell
Too early for flapjacks?

Best apps to prepare for Groundhog Day

By Luke Filipowicz
What to watch

2 hours ago 40 By Joseph Keller Netflix is always adding new movies and TV shows to its catalog, and each week, we’ll bring you the best it has to offer. Right now, you can watch iBoy and Finding Dory, while Santa Clarita Diet comes to Netflix later this week.
Fantastical version 2.8 adds iMessage stickers

2 hours ago By Mike Tanasychuk Flexibits has released version 2.8 of Fantastical, and with it comes new stickers for iMessage, as well as rich notifications, and haptic feedback for iPhone 7.
The 🙂, the ☹️, and the 🤔!

MacBook Pro 2016 re-review: Three months later

3 hours ago 16 By Rene Ritchie Three months into using the new MacBook Pro, here's the good, the bad, and the conclusion!
Golf swing accessories for iPhone

4 hours ago By Mike Tanasychuk There are some pretty cool accessories that help you with your swing and putt, so the next time you slice ‘er into the bushes, maybe pick up your iPhone instead of launching your iron down the fairway.
SENDING OUT AN SOS

SOS! My MacBook charging cable is fraying! How do I save it?!

5 hours ago 5 By Cella Lao Rousseau Sure, you can easily go and pick up a new charging cable, but that costs time and money. So what’s a less expensive – yet effective – solution? We’re here to help!
Learn the essentials of web development for just $49

5 hours ago By iMore.com Save 97% on the Essential Web Development Training Bundle.
How to book dinner reservations for Valentine's Day with your iPhone

6 hours ago 2 By Lory Gil You can plan your Valentine's Day dinner and get to the restaurant, all from within Apple Maps. Here's how!
Mastering Apple Music

How to back up your iTunes library

7 hours ago 8 By Serenity Caldwell How do you back up your iTunes Library and make sure your music, movies, TV shows, and more are safe and sound?
Stream the 2017 Super Bowl on your iPhone or iPad

By Mike Tanasychuk
Best cases for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro

By Serenity Caldwell
Deal of the Day!

Grab Apple's 3-foot Lightning cable for just $11.87 today!

8 hours ago By iMore.com Need to pick up some extra Lightning cables to keep your iPhone or iPad charged up wherever you are? If so, Apple’s Lightning cable is a great option to consider for just $11.87 today!
AAPL Q1 2017

The iPad market

15 hours ago 32 By Rene Ritchie Apple had an incredible Q1 2017, with record-high sales of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and services. Notable by its absence: iPad.
AAPL Q1 2017

It's time to admit Apple Watch is a success

17 hours ago 63 By Rene Ritchie A quarter million reasons why it's long past time to lose the Apple Watch cynicism.
Highlights from Apple’s Q1 2017 investors call

19 hours ago 2 By Lory Gil What went down during Apple's Q1 2017 earnings call? We've got your highlights right here.