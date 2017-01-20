 iMore | The #1 site for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and all things Apple!

Best Handoff-compatible apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

6 hours ago 8 By Mikah Sargent Handoff is one of the most magical Continuity features in Apple's software lineup. Start a task on your iPhone and pick up right where you left off on your Mac. These are the must-have Handoff-compatible apps for iOS and macOS!
Videos App: The Ultimate Guide

8 hours ago 1 By Luke Filipowicz How do you download and stream iTunes movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad? With the Video app!
Best iPhone 7 Plus cases

10 hours ago 92 By Jared DiPane Whether you are looking for a very protective case or just something to prevent scratches, there are a number of options available to you.
Apple sues Qualcomm over unpaid licensing rebates
Apple sues Qualcomm for $1 billion in unpaid rebates [Updated]

10 hours ago 8 By Joseph Keller Apple has filed suit against Qualcomm, alleging that the chip maker is withholding over $1 billion in rebate payments.
Surprise: There's probably going to be a new Apple Pencil

By Serenity Caldwell
iPhone 8 again said to feature 5.8-inch OLED display

By Rene Ritchie
Wemo Mini makes your outlet smarter and look better

11 hours ago 2 By Phil Nickinson If you want more flexibility than a connected light can give you, a smart outlet may be the way to go. And Belkin just introduced a nice one with the Wemo Mini.
Digital Offers: Grab a lifetime subscription to MailButler for just $35

11 hours ago By iMore.com Managing email is not an easy thing these days. So much of our communication is done through email that it becomes very easy to fall behind or start to miss things. MailButler can help, and right now you can save on a lifetime license.
Comic: A elegant computer for a more civilized age

12 hours ago 20 By Rich Stevens Happy Saturday, iMore! Because Rich is awesome, he's letting us run some of his Mac-themed comics from the Diesel Sweeties archive on weekends. Bonus comics, woo! We hope you enjoy. Read more comics from the Pixel Project on iMore.com. */ /*-->*/...
Where to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go! [Updated!]

13 hours ago By Rene Ritchie How do you find rare Pokémon and complete your Pokédex? With Nearby, Sightings, nests, and more!
Keep your iPhone 7 Plus safe on your hip for just $20 today!

14 hours ago By iMore.com Not a fan of cases but want an easy way to keep your iPhone 7 Plus safe while not in your pocket? If so, check out Seidio’s spring-clip holster for just $20 today!
Our forums are about to get super awesome, but we need YOUR help

20 January 2017 2 By Michelle Haag Help us test out the shiny new forum design, provide feedback to help us make it even better, and maybe win a free t-shirt!
Grab one of the best wireless mice for its lowest price right now!

20 January 2017 5 By Jared DiPane Looking for a new wireless mouse for your computer and want to get one of the best ones available? Right now you can pick up Logitech's MX Master for its lowest price, just $65 at Amazon.
Lifeproof's Nüüd case protects your iPhone 7 without a lot of extra bulk
Defend your iPhone 7 from the elements with Lifeproof's latest case

20 January 2017 4 By Joseph Keller Lifeproof has released two new versions of its Nüüd cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Game on! 🎮 These are some of the best games for iPad

By Luke Filipowicz
Taptic AF: Nintendo and Apple are forcing the future of tactile feedback

By Rene Ritchie
5K vs. 4K: Which HD display is better for your Mac?

20 January 2017 1 By Rene Ritchie Should you get a 5K or 4K display for your Mac? How many pixels, ports, and panels do you really need? Here's the answer!
Best new music on iTunes

20 January 2017 By Joseph Keller Every Friday, the iTunes Store adds new music to its lineup. This week, we've got a new album from Starset, discounts on pop hits, and pre-orders for new music from Brett Young.
Just get AirPods? Here's what you need to know!

20 January 2017 25 By Rene Ritchie How do you set up, configure, and use your Apple AirPods with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and more? Like this!
Best new playlists, shows, and exclusives on Apple Music

20 January 2017 1 By Joseph Keller Apple Music is always adding new tracks, radio shows, and playlists to its catalog, and every week we'll bring the best of what it has to offer! This week, check out Zane Lowe's interview with Big Sean and much more.