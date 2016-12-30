13 hours agoBy Jared DiPaneOne of your resolutions for 2017 should definitely be to keep your phone out of your hands when you are driving, and this awesome magnetic car mount makes that so much easier. For just $10 you can pick one up and keep your phone safe while you drive!
13 hours ago 1By Jared DiPaneRight now you can pick up Anker's Lightning cable for just $8, a savings of $12. This cable is reinforced at all its weakest points to help it last up to five times as long as other cables, so be sure to grab one now!
14 hours ago 37By Lory GilBacking up photos is important for ensuring you keep your memories safe from things like lost or stolen devices and software crashes. These are the best backup services for taking care of your photographs.
15 hours agoBy Luke FilipowiczWhether you plan to have a relaxing low-key New Year’s Eve around the house or you’re heading to the biggest party you can find, you can always increase your enjoyment of the night by downloading the right apps.
19 hours ago 32By Mike TanasychukIf you're running out of room on your iPhone or iPad, the cloud may be the best place to store you files, videos, photos, and more. Check out our favorite cloud storage apps!