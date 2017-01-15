 iMore | The #1 site for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and all things Apple!

Philips Hue Hub
HomeKit for all

Best HomeKit Accessories for renters

3 min ago By Lory Gil Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb!
Jimmy Iovine hopes video will help Apple Music stand out
Audio/visual experience

Jimmy Iovine wants Apple Music to be a complete 'pop cultural experience'

40 min ago 1 By Joseph Keller Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine hopes that video content will help the service stand out against rivals like Spotify and Pandora, which offer robust free options to customers.
Best music editing apps for Mac
Sweet sweet music

Best music editing apps for Mac

1 hour ago 2 By Mike Tanasychuk Whether you’re just a novice or a seasoned pro, a DJ or an acoustic guitar player, there’s a music editing app for you. Here are our favorites!
Content of our characters

Apple recalls the lessons of Martin Luther King Jr.

1 hour ago 1 By Rene Ritchie It's Martin Luther King Jr. day in the United States and both Apple's website, apple.com and Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, have taken the opportunity to remind the world of just how important civil rights and respect are to societies
Un-surprise!

Why Apple was right to resist government demands for a 'back door' in iOS

By Rene Ritchie
RIP DSLR?

Can you make more money shooting with your iPhone than your DSLR camera?

By Cella Lao Rousseau
How to stream audio from iPhone or iPad without AirPlay
Listen in over the air

How to stream audio from iPhone or iPad without AirPlay

3 hours ago By Joseph Keller Master the streaming of audio from your iPhone or iPad without the use of AirPlay.
Ultimate Guide

How to use iMessage for iPhone and iPad

20 hours ago 15 By Rene Ritchie How do you use iMessage to send text, pictures, videos, sound, location, and more—right from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac?
Fundamentals

Best books about Apple and Steve Jobs you need to read right now

21 hours ago 4 By Rene Ritchie What are the best books to read about Apple, Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, and the products that changed everything? Here are my favorites!
Wish list

How would you change Apple Music?

22 hours ago 33 By Rene Ritchie If Apple asked you what was on your Apple Music wish-list, what would you tell them?
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch

Everything you should get for the Nintendo Switch

23 hours ago 5 By Lory Gil Did you preorder the Switch? Here are the accessories you can get with it, too!
Buyers Guide

Here are all the Fitbit models you can get!

15 January 2017 2 By Luke Filipowicz Fitbit trackers come in eight different models that range from the very simple, such as the clip-on Zip, to the smartwatch-like Blaze.
Everything you need to know!

iPhone 8 said to sport new designs both inside and out

By Rene Ritchie

Merging macOS and iOS at the app level

By Rene Ritchie
Best games for Apple TV
Apples and TVs and games oh my!

Best games for Apple TV

15 January 2017 2 By Mike Tanasychuk Apple TV isn’t just for watching Netflix or AirPlaying your iPhone or Mac. There are a ton of great games that you can play alone or with family and friends. Here are our favorites.
Mastering Pokémon Go

How to stack bonuses and catch rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go

15 January 2017 By Rene Ritchie ABC: Always be Curving — and other ways to catch every Pokémon you come across!
💃🏃🎸⌚️

Apple Watch Series 2 ad gets you to dance, run, ROCK!

14 January 2017 1 By Rene Ritchie New Apple Watch Series 2 ad makes filling your Activity Rings look cool.
How to get the Apple Watch Hermes Double Tour look for less
Buyers Guide

How to get the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour look for less

14 January 2017 2 By Cella Lao Rousseau The Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour is a beautiful piece of art, but at $1,250, it's a little out of reach for most of us. We share how you can get the Hermès Double Tour look for less.