CarPlay
Living hands-free

These are all the cars that currently support Apple CarPlay

7 min ago 14 By Jared DiPane Looking for a new vehicle that supports Apple CarPlay? Here's a full list of the cars that currently support Apple's hands-free feature.
Warming up to the tune of AirPods

Another reason to love AirPods: They fit under my hockey helmet

15 min ago By Serenity Caldwell Going where no other Bluetooth headset has gone before — the AirPods are the first wireless headphones that actually fit under my roller derby helmet.
Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke to feature ever-changing lineup of hosts
Revolving door

Apple's 'Carpool Karaoke' to have rotating hosts and odd pairings

29 min ago By Joseph Keller Apple's version of Carpool Karaoke will feature a continually changing lineup of hosts and some strange pairings.
Master Apple Music

How to listen to Beats 1 shows you've missed

36 min ago 19 By Serenity Caldwell Missed a live set or interview you wish you hadn't? Here are a few ways to catch up with the Beats 1 crew.
LG UltraFine 5K review: It's good but it's not Apple

By Rene Ritchie
Gartenberg

Apple's 2016 Report Card

By Michael Gartenberg
Best selfie sticks for iPhone
For perfect self-portraits

Best selfie sticks for iPhone

1 hour ago 18 By Cella Lao Rousseau Not all iPhone selfie sticks are created equal. That's why we did our homework and figured out which ones really are the "best"!
macOS Sierra
macOS Sierra

How to download the macOS Sierra developer preview

2 hours ago 9 By Lory Gil If you are a developer and want to know what to expect in macOS Sierra, here is how to install macOS 10.12.3 beta 3.
Developers only!

How to download tvOS 10.1.1 beta 2

2 hours ago 9 By Rene Ritchie Installing the tvOS 10.1.1 beta is more complex than an iOS or macOS beta, but it's also for developers only.
Developers only!

How to download watchOS 3.1.3 beta 2

2 hours ago 29 By Rene Ritchie Installing the watchOS 3.1.3 beta is more complex than an iOS or macOS beta; if you're a developer looking to test watchOS 3.1.3 beta 2, here's how!
Beta time!

How to download iOS 10.2.1 developer beta 3

2 hours ago 67 By Serenity Caldwell If you're a developer looking to take a peek at iOS 10.2.1, here's how to install beta 3.
10 shortcuts every iPhone and iPad user need to know
Mastering iOS

10 shortcuts every iPhone and iPad user need to know

2 hours ago 2 By Joseph Keller These are the essential tips and tricks for every iPhone and iPad owner.
Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
Prime time viewing!

Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime

3 hours ago 20 By Joseph Keller Amazon constantly adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime video streaming service. This week, we've got She's All That and The Infiltrator, while two seasons of two Amazon original shows debut later this week.
MacBook Pro
Touch all the things

Maybe the MacBook Pro does need a touch screen

3 hours ago 12 By Lory Gil Apple's latest laptop has a touch capacitive bar, which makes me just want to tap the MacBook Pro's screen, too. Maybe I do want a touch screen.
🎧🎶

Libratone Q Adapt: On-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Don’t Suck

By Serenity Caldwell
Download everything!

App Store, developers set new record on New Year's Day

By Rene Ritchie
#CES2017WASADREAM

#DOUBLETAKE: Here were some of the CRAZIEST things at CES 2017!

4 hours ago 1 By Cella Lao Rousseau Okay, first off: CES is a gigantic wonderland of anything and everything techie and weird. That means that no matter which corridor you decide to turn down, there’s a chance you’ll find something that could make you do a serious double-take!
Best Battery Banks for iPhone
I HAVE THE POWEEEEEER!

Best Battery Banks for iPhone

4 hours ago 7 By Mike Tanasychuk What's the best battery bank for iPhone? Here are our favorites!
The weather outside is frightful. But these apps are so delightful!

Best weather apps for iPhone

5 hours ago 54 By Lory Gil There are hundreds of weather apps in the App Store. Which one is right for you?
What you need to know

iPad Pro 2 rumor roundup

6 hours ago 59 By Serenity Caldwell Update: According to KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning on releasing 3 new models of iPad this year, with 9.7 and 12.9-inch models, along with a narrow-bezeled model with a screen size somewhere between 10 and 10.5 inches.