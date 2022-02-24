Best HomeKit video doorbells iMore 2022
The best HomeKit video doorbells are a security essential with the ability to keep an eye on your precious packages through the Home app. In addition to remote viewing, some HomeKit doorbells include HomeKit Secure Video, which enables iCloud storage, Activity Zones, and Face Recognition. Plus, through automation, you can use your doorbell with other accessories like HomeKit light bulbs. Here are our picks for the best HomeKit Video Doorbells that you can buy today.
Secure video: Logitech Circle View Apple HomeKit- enabled Wired Doorbell with Logitech TrueView VideoStaff Favorite
Logitech's Circle View Doorbell works exclusively with HomeKit Secure Video, making setup a breeze through the Home app. This wired doorbell sports crisp HD video with HDR at a taller 3:4 aspect ratio giving you head-to-toe coverage of your front door area — perfect for keeping an eye on packages. Other highlights include iCloud storage, Activity Zones, and Face Recognition. Plus, you can even use your HomePods as additional chimes.
Package protector: Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, Security Home Door Ring Compatible with HomeKit
Like the Logitech Circle View, the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell supports all of the latest HomeKit Secure Video features — including package detection. With package detection, you will receive alerts the moment your special delivery arrives and thanks to a tall 178-degree vertical field of view and 1080p HD resolution, you can keep tabs on it throughout the day.
Local storage: Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo, 2 Way Audio, HD 1080P, Easy Installation, NDBUS
The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell features a modern design that works with existing wiring and chimes. Netatmo's doorbell captures and streams video in 1080p HD resolution with a 140-degree wide field of view, and includes staples like two-way audio and infrared night vision. This doorbell works with microSD cards up to 32GB for secure local storage and an update to HomeKit Secure Video is in the works for even more flexibility.
Familiar view: Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell - HD Video, 180° View, Night Vision, 2 Way Audio, Direct to Wi-Fi No Hub Needed
The Arlo Video Doorbell offers a unique 1:1 square aspect ratio that feels instantly familiar when viewing your front porch on your iPhone. Arlo's wired doorbell delivers great HD visuals at 1536 x 1536 resolution with HDR, and two-way audio allows you to speak with whoever is at the door. Just keep in mind that HomeKit support requires an Arlo Smart Hub and it does not support recording through HomeKit Secure Video.
Ring them in with the best HomeKit video doorbells
Even though options are limited, the best HomeKit video doorbells are the perfect solution for those that want everything in the Home app. With convenient notifications, family sharing, excellent image quality, and HomeKit Secure Video on specific models, these doorbells are worth looking at if you are all-in on Apple's smart home platform.
With support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell makes it easy to keep track of your precious packages with all of the latest iOS features through the Home app. Logitech's doorbell provides instant notifications for motion and doorbell events and it records video in high definition resolution with HDR directly to iCloud using your existing storage plan.
Are you looking for a HomeKit video doorbell with local storage? Then the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell is the one for you. Netatmo's doorbell can directly capture events in 1080p HD resolution to a microSD card, keeping everything local. Plus, with the ability to automate the doorbell with other accessories like HomeKit light bulbs, you can set your porch lights to turn on automatically when someone is at the door.
