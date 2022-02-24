Best HomeKit video doorbells iMore 2022

The best HomeKit video doorbells are a security essential with the ability to keep an eye on your precious packages through the Home app. In addition to remote viewing, some HomeKit doorbells include HomeKit Secure Video, which enables iCloud storage, Activity Zones, and Face Recognition. Plus, through automation, you can use your doorbell with other accessories like HomeKit light bulbs. Here are our picks for the best HomeKit Video Doorbells that you can buy today.

Ring them in with the best HomeKit video doorbells

Even though options are limited, the best HomeKit video doorbells are the perfect solution for those that want everything in the Home app. With convenient notifications, family sharing, excellent image quality, and HomeKit Secure Video on specific models, these doorbells are worth looking at if you are all-in on Apple's smart home platform.

With support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell makes it easy to keep track of your precious packages with all of the latest iOS features through the Home app. Logitech's doorbell provides instant notifications for motion and doorbell events and it records video in high definition resolution with HDR directly to iCloud using your existing storage plan.

Are you looking for a HomeKit video doorbell with local storage? Then the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell is the one for you. Netatmo's doorbell can directly capture events in 1080p HD resolution to a microSD card, keeping everything local. Plus, with the ability to automate the doorbell with other accessories like HomeKit light bulbs, you can set your porch lights to turn on automatically when someone is at the door.