Best HomeKit cameras 2022
By Christopher Close published
The best HomeKit cameras will bring you ultimate peace of mind
The best HomeKit cameras offer a level of security and privacy that other cameras and ecosystems cannot match — thanks to Apple's stance on protecting your data. HomeKit also enables powerful automation possibilities with other accessories, like turning on your smart light bulbs and securing your HomeKit door locks when your camera detects motion at night. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit cameras that you can buy today.
Make your home smart, safe and secure with the best HomeKit cameras
Indoors and out
Logitech's Circle View camera is our top pick as it is one of the only HomeKit-enabled wired options available for both indoors and out. In our hands-on review, we enjoyed Circle View's crisp, high-quality 1080p video and how it featured instant notifications and HomeKit Secure Video. A built-in microphone enables two-way audio, making conversations with those around the camera quick and easy.
Pan & tilt
The eufy Indoor Cam Pan 2K features an integrated motor that provides the perfect view indoors. We especially like its unique follow feature that allows the camera to track a person and — as noted in our review — we loved how it rotates the lens inward when the camera shuts off for privacy. It isn't all about the motor, though, as this camera sports crisp 2K resolution images and support for HomeKit Secure Video.
Security guard
The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren is made for the outdoors, using the wiring in existing light fixtures for power. Don't worry about losing an outdoor light, though, as the Presence features a powerful 120-watt LED floodlight. This unique combination can work in tandem or independently through HomeKit, plus it works with HomeKit Secure Video features.
Camera and hub
Aqara's Camera Hub G2H Pro is not just a high-quality HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera; it also acts as a hub for other Aqara accessories with an integrated Zigbee radio. This upgraded G2H Pro model also has an onboard siren, so you can create a DIY security system for cheap with Aqara motion sensors or door and window sensors — without shelling out for a monthly subscription.
Wireless convenience
The eufyCam 2C is a subscription-free, all-wireless camera that features six-month battery life and an IP67 weather-resistance rating. This camera supports 1080p HD video resolution and night vision, and it includes a built-in floodlight for extra security. During testing, we liked how the floodlight enabled the ability to produce a color image at night, providing a more detailed picture when it is dark out.
Package protector
In our recent review, we proclaimed that the Logitech Circle View Doorbell is the doorbell for HomeKit and Apple fans — and that is still the case today. Logitech's doorbell protects your precious packages with a unique 160-degree field of view that provides a taller, head-to-toe image of your porch. HomeKit Secure Video support enables powerful features like Face Recognition, Activity Zones, iCloud storage, and you can even use your HomePod as a chime.
Affordable security
eufy's Indoor Cam 2K offers excellent high definition 2K visuals with an affordable price tag. Don't let the low price fool you, though, as we found in our review that this camera includes all the bells and whistles: two-way audio, Home app controls, local storage, and even HomeKit Secure Video. If you want the most bang for your buck, go with the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam.
Premium protection
The ecobee SmartCamera integrates with its popular SmartThermostat and the ecobee Haven home monitoring service, giving you whole-home coverage 24/7 through motion and occupancy sensing. Even without Haven, this loaded indoor camera has everything: HomeKit Secure Video, 1080p video, built-in Alexa, and an incredibly slick motion tracking feature that we enjoyed using in our review.
Quick setup
While testing the Eve Cam, we appreciated how this camera works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, so you don't have to worry about downloading yet another app or going through a painful registration process. Simply plug in the Eve Cam and scan the HomeKit pairing code, and you are ready to keep an eye on your home in glorious 1080p, complete with iCloud storage using your existing storage plan.
Monitor it all with the best HomeKit cameras
The best HomeKit cameras are a great way to keep an eye on things in and around your home. These cameras provide rich notifications from the Home app, including a thumbnail image of who is lurking around. Siri can also summon your video feed using your voice and your iOS device. HomeKit automation also allows the motion sensors built into the cameras to trigger HomeKit door locks when something passes by — providing an extra layer of security.
If you are looking for the most flexible HomeKit camera around, look no further than the Logitech Circle View. This versatile smart camera supports all of the latest HomeKit Secure Video features, and it can withstand the outdoor elements. We also love that this camera doesn't require a separate app or account. Instead, it is managed entirely through the Home app on iOS and macOS.
If you need an all-wireless option built for the outdoors, then the eufyCam 2C gets our recommendation. This camera has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, supports HomeKit Secure Video, and has an integrated spotlight that enables color night vision.
Christopher spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.