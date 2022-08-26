Best HomeKit cameras 2022

The best HomeKit cameras offer a level of security and privacy that other cameras and ecosystems cannot match — thanks to Apple's stance on protecting your data. HomeKit also enables powerful automation possibilities with other accessories, like turning on your smart light bulbs and securing your HomeKit door locks when your camera detects motion at night. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit cameras that you can buy today.

Make your home smart, safe and secure with the best HomeKit cameras

Monitor it all with the best HomeKit cameras

The best HomeKit cameras are a great way to keep an eye on things in and around your home. These cameras provide rich notifications from the Home app, including a thumbnail image of who is lurking around. Siri can also summon your video feed using your voice and your iOS device. HomeKit automation also allows the motion sensors built into the cameras to trigger HomeKit door locks when something passes by — providing an extra layer of security.

If you are looking for the most flexible HomeKit camera around, look no further than the Logitech Circle View. This versatile smart camera supports all of the latest HomeKit Secure Video features, and it can withstand the outdoor elements. We also love that this camera doesn't require a separate app or account. Instead, it is managed entirely through the Home app on iOS and macOS.

If you need an all-wireless option built for the outdoors, then the eufyCam 2C gets our recommendation. This camera has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, supports HomeKit Secure Video, and has an integrated spotlight that enables color night vision.