Apple's HomeKit puts all of your smart home accessories under one roof, keeping your home's activities safe and secure. So if you want the same when it comes to HomeKit cameras, you need one that supports HomeKit Secure Video features. Whether indoor, outdoor, or video doorbell — HomeKit Secure Video gives you access to 10 days of iCloud storage, Face Recognition, Activity Zones, and easy viewing through the Home app and Siri. Here is our list of all the HomeKit Secure Video cameras and doorbells that you can buy today.
- It's Flexible: Logitech Circle View Weatherproof Wired Home Security Camera with Logitech TrueView Video
- Good as gold: Security Camera Indoor by Netatmo, Wireless Smart Security Camera
- Premium protection: ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera
- Stick it up: Eve Cam - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Secure Indoor Camera with Motion Sensor
- Camera and more: Aqara Security Camera, HomeKit Secure Video Indoor Camera
- Loaded with extras: Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3
- Budget-friendly: eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24, 2K Security Indoor Camera
- 360-degrees: eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24, 2K Pan & Tilt Security Indoor Camera
- Most convenient: eufy Security by Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System
- A step up: eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System
- Lights on: eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit - Wireless Home Security System
- 2K 2C: eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit - Wireless Home Security System
It's Flexible: Logitech Circle View Weatherproof Wired Home Security Camera with Logitech TrueView VideoStaff Favorite
Logitech's Circle View provides up to 1080p video recording and includes a built-in microphone for speaking with those around your home. In addition, this wired camera connects directly to Apple's Home app without requiring a separate app or account, allowing set up in just a few minutes. The Logitech Circle View also works both indoors and out, making it one of the most flexible options around.
Good as gold: Security Camera Indoor by Netatmo, Wireless Smart Security Camera
The Netatmo Smart Indoor Security Camera is more than just your average camera. The gold exterior makes it a conversation piece within the home and does not look like a traditional security camera. This model can provide motion-based alerts with recordings and pick up on alarms throughout the house, such as a security system or smoke detector.
Premium protection: ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera
The ecobee SmartCamera is part of a whole-home security suite that leverages ecobee's iconic SmartThermostat, smart sensors, and Haven home monitoring service. The SmartCamera can detect motion events from sensors triggering notifications, and with 1080p image quality and a slick tracking feature, you can see all of the happenings in great detail.
Stick it up: Eve Cam - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Secure Indoor Camera with Motion Sensor
Eve has been on team HomeKit for quite a while, so it is no surprise that its first camera — the Eve Cam, supports HomeKit Secure Video right out of the box. This 1080p model has a flexible stand that can rotate 360-degrees and allow for pivoting it up and down. This camera's frame also sports a magnetic base that can stick to many surfaces without mounting hardware.
Camera and more: Aqara Security Camera, HomeKit Secure Video Indoor Camera
As its name suggests, the Aqara Camera Hub G2H is more than just a HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera with an integrated Zigbee radio that allows it to act as a wireless hub. Hub capabilities mean that you can pair Aqara's incredibly affordable suite of sensors, and with an onboard siren, you can use this 1080p camera as a DIY home security system.
Loaded with extras: Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3
Like Aqara's G2H, the Camera Hub G3 supports the ability to act as a Zigbee hub for other Aqara accessories. The G3, however, adds motorized pan and tilt controls, IR blaster capabilities, HomeKit security alarm mode, and advanced Facial and Gesture Recognition technology, all while still being incredibly affordable.
Budget-friendly: eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24, 2K Security Indoor Camera
eufy's Indoor Cam 2K is the most affordable option around for HomeKit Secure Video. Don't let the low price fool you, though; this camera produces high definition 2K visuals along with security staples such as two-way audio, motion zones, and even local storage via a micro-SD card. The only downside? It is for indoor use only.
360-degrees: eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24, 2K Pan & Tilt Security Indoor Camera
For just a few more dollars than eufy's low-cost Indoor Cam 2K, eufy's other indoor camera — the eufy IndoorCam Pan 2K, adds support for panning and tilting. While panning and titling are only available through the eufy Security app, this 360-degree camera can provide a better view inside the home with a fantastic tracking feature that follows subjects in view.
Most convenient: eufy Security by Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System
The eufyCam 2 is an entirely wireless camera option suitable for indoor and outdoor usage. A large rechargeable battery offers incredible battery life capable of going an entire year between charges. The base model eufyCam 2 system includes two 1080p cameras that support IR night vision, two-way audio, and a tamper alarm to keep them safe when outside.
A step up: eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System
Although it may look similar to the eufyCam 2, the upgraded Pro model beefs up the visuals with 2K resolution. However, even with the fancy imagery, the two-camera Pro 2K system retains the impressive 365-day battery life, complete with two-way audio and night vision that can shed light on things up to 25 feet away.
Lights on: eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit - Wireless Home Security System
Just like the eufyCam 2 and 2K Pro, the eufyCam 2C camera keeps it wire-free with a built-in rechargeable battery but comes in a smaller form factor. This camera also includes an integrated spotlight, adding color to darker areas. The spotlight does come with a cost, though, as it only gets six months of battery life between charges.
2K 2C: eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit - Wireless Home Security System
eufy's upgraded 2C Pro wire-free cameras combine 2K image quality with the same 6-month battery life, integrated spotlight, and of course, HomeKit Secure Video of the original. As with all of the outdoor HomeKit-enabled eufyCam cameras, the 2C Pro works with the eufy Home Base 2, so you can mix and match models to best suit your needs.
Porch protector: Logitech Circle View Apple HomeKit-Enabled Wired Doorbell
The Logitech Circle View Doorbell keeps an eye on your precious packages with a taller 3:4 aspect ratio that allows you to see more of the area in front of your door. With HomeKit Secure Video and the latest iOS features, the Circle View Doorbell provides a visitor's name using Face Recognition, and you can even use your HomePods as additional chimes.
Blends-in: Security Camera Outdoor by Netatmo
The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Security Camera takes the place of a wired light fixture outdoors, combing a powerful floodlight with HomeKit Secure Video. It provides 1080p HD visuals, a 100-degree wide field of view, and IR night vision that reaches up to 50 feet away. Plus, since it's wired, you don't have to worry about charging batteries every few months.
Exclusive view: VOCOlinc Security Camera, HomeKit ONLY,1080P Smart Home Camera
VOCOlinc's affordable VC1 Opto Camera works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, keeping all of your home's activities safe and secure in iCloud. Despite the low price, the Opto Camera also includes essentials like 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and night vision, and it even comes with motorized pan and tilt controls.
All seeing eye: Homam 64GB | Unique Pet & Baby Monitor with Guard & Nanny Modes
The Homam 64GB Wi-Fi camera offers a truly unique design with an aluminum frame, tinted glass, and a magnetic base that is sure to make its presence known. This 1080p camera sports a wide, 160-degree field of view with HDR, and it includes 64GB of storage which saves 36+ hours of events locally without the cloud.
Keep an eye on your home with HomeKit Secure Video cameras
Adding a HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera is a great way to keep tabs on what is most important to you. Several cameras are available on the market already, including indoor, outdoor, wired, wire-free, and doorbells, so there is an option for just about everyone.
Logitech's Circle View is our favorite HomeKit Secure Video capable camera, thanks to its crisp 1080p imagery, built-in microphone, and easy setup without yet another app to download. This model's sleek design works great indoors, and weather resistance keeps you on top of the action outside of your home.
Are you looking for an outdoor wireless solution? The eufyCam 2C is a unique option that combines a floodlight with a high-resolution camera. Best of all, it runs on an internal battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, so you only have to top it off a couple of times a year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Clean and monitor your home's air with the best HomeKit air purifiers
Monitor and clean your home's air with the power of HomeKit! Here's our guide to the best HomeKit air purifiers that you can buy today.
These HomeKit devices are the best of the best
Whether you are just starting out, or are looking for that next piece of the puzzle to automate, these are the absolute best HomeKit-enabled accessories for your home!
Ready to switch to a smart thermostat? Here's the best from ecobee.
Looking to jump in with ecobee's awesome smart home climate control but don't know where to start? Here's our guide to all of the options available today.