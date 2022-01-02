Apple's HomeKit puts all of your smart home accessories under one roof, keeping your home's activities safe and secure. So if you want the same when it comes to HomeKit cameras, you need one that supports HomeKit Secure Video features. Whether indoor, outdoor, or video doorbell — HomeKit Secure Video gives you access to 10 days of iCloud storage, Face Recognition, Activity Zones, and easy viewing through the Home app and Siri. Here is our list of all the HomeKit Secure Video cameras and doorbells that you can buy today.

Keep an eye on your home with HomeKit Secure Video cameras

Adding a HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera is a great way to keep tabs on what is most important to you. Several cameras are available on the market already, including indoor, outdoor, wired, wire-free, and doorbells, so there is an option for just about everyone.

Logitech's Circle View is our favorite HomeKit Secure Video capable camera, thanks to its crisp 1080p imagery, built-in microphone, and easy setup without yet another app to download. This model's sleek design works great indoors, and weather resistance keeps you on top of the action outside of your home.

Are you looking for an outdoor wireless solution? The eufyCam 2C is a unique option that combines a floodlight with a high-resolution camera. Best of all, it runs on an internal battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, so you only have to top it off a couple of times a year.