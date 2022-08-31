Best HomeKit door locks 2022
By Christopher Close published
Make a HomeKit door lock your next smart home upgrade.
The best HomeKit door locks add an extra layer of security and provide smart home conveniences for your home. HomeKit-enabled locks give you the power to unlock your doors with just a tap and allow for quick check-ins with Siri voice controls. Plus, they work with other accessories through automation and scenes created in the Home app. Here are all the best HomeKit door locks around to help you decide the best for your needs.
No keys? No problem for these HomeKit door locks
Completely invisible
The Level Bolt is an invisible smart lock that hides everything inside your door. This design lets you keep your existing hardware and original keys, making it perfect for renters. Our hands-on review shows that Level's lock is also effortless to install since it uses Bluetooth for HomeKit connectivity, getting us up and running in minutes. Once set up, it can be shared with friends and family with just a few taps through the Home app or the Level app.
Keyless entry
Yale's slick Assure Lock SL is a keyless HomeKit option with an incredibly sleek design. This lock has a responsive, backlit touchscreen keypad with a weather-resistant seal to ensure it stays protected outdoors and runs on four AA batteries. Battery life is among the best, with up to one year of usage between swaps, and if the batteries happen to run out while you're out and about, you can use a 9V battery to wake up the touchscreen.
Smart and secure
The Schlage Sense is an easy-to-install, reliable, HomeKit-connected deadbolt that comes in two distinct designs. Even though Alexa and Google Assistant require a separate Wi-Fi adapter, HomeKit support doesn't, as it connects directly to your home hub using Bluetooth. This deadbolt also includes reinforced hardware and a built-in alarm to protect your home better. We gave it high rankings in our in-depth review.
Discreet convenience
August's fourth-generation Smart Lock is a unique solution for those who want to add smart convenience to their home without changing their hardware. The August lock replaces your existing deadbolt on the inside, keeping your original look outside. Once set up, this lock connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth, enabling a secure local connection without needing the cloud.
Interior design
The Yale Assure Lever is the only HomeKit door lock on the market that can function as an entry or interior door lock. This lock uses the traditional lever design and a physical knob that locks things down. A touchscreen keypad sits on the opposite side, bypassing the need for a key — just keep in mind that this lock does not have a deadbolt.
Touch and NFC
If you are looking for more than Siri and Home app controls, then the Level Touch may be the lock for you. As the name suggests, the Level Touch smart lock unlocks with just a touch of the deadbolt if your phone is nearby, and it even supports custom NFC cards. However, while it isn't invisible like the Level Bolt, the Touch still sports a clean design that doesn't scream smart lock, one thing we very much appreciate and noted in our hands-on review.
Say farewell to keys with the best HomeKit door locks
Saying goodbye to those clunky keys is easier than you think with the best HomeKit door locks. With just a few tools and a smart lock, you'll be ready to open your door with just a tap or Siri in minutes. HomeKit can also send status updates via notifications, and you can even lock and unlock your doors automatically alongside toggling your HomeKit light switches.
We love the Level Bolt for its completely invisible design, leaving your door looking like it always has, just with new convenient controls. Level's lock also allows you to keep your existing keys, and since everything hides inside the door, it's an excellent choice for renters. HomeKit support is the icing on the cake, as it pairs directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth with a few simple steps.
If you're looking for a way to live a keyless and phone-free lifestyle, check out the SCHLAGE Sense Smart Deadbolt. The Sense lock sports an incredibly slick and modern design but also includes a handy on-device keypad. The keypad allows you to leave home without your phone — and, more importantly, your keys.
Christopher spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.