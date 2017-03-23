What are the best keyboard cases for the 9.7-inch iPad?

The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro but doesn't have smart connectors, and so it doesn't support the smart keyboard. That doesn't mean there aren't other great keyboards for it, though!

Here are our favorites!

Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case

Keep your 2017 9.7-inch iPad protected and your keyboard at the ready with the Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case from Anker.

Simply snap and secure your iPad with magnets to the keyboard, or close your Anker case for auto sleep/wake modes in order to efficiently use your iPad to its fullest! The battery even lasts a whipping six months, and the power-saver will automatically turn on after 10 minutes of no activity.

While the Anker only comes in one color, its simple, modern look is bound to fit with almost anyone's sense of style.

Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case

Lightweight, comfortable, and reliable, the Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case is a great option to consider if you're looking for a keyboard case for your 9.7-inch iPad.

The keyboard is made with a aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for extra screen protection when the iPad isn't in use. Once you're done typing, simply slide the iPad back and your keyboard will cover the screen: easy peasy!

This well-spaced keyboard is incredibly comfortably and not frustrating at all to get used to, while the keyboard's auto on/off makes use extremely simple and convenient.

ClamCase Pro

Protect and secure your 2017 9.7-inch iPad with the ClamCase Pro! This durable case will provide a decent amount of overall protection, has one of the best keyboard layouts around, and doesn't add a ton of extra bulk to your iPad.

Designed with a quick on/off keyboard and a lithium-ion battery for months of use after only one single charge, the ClamCase Pro is a reliable option to consider – especially if you're a fan of an easily-adjustable base for endless screen angles.

The case comes in three different colors, including silver, gold, and smoke aluminum finishes.

ZAGG Rugged Book

If you're looking for a durable case that offers a great typing experience – complete with a backlit keyboard – then take a peek ZAGG Rugged Book.

The Rugged Book offers the ultimate in protection as it contains several layers of shock absorbing materials. Disconnect the top portion of the case and use your 2017 9.7-inch iPad in tablet mode in an instant, while video mode keeps your iPad secure and steady at any angle.

The Rugged Book adds a decent amount of bulk to your device, but promises to protect your 2017 9.7-inch iPad in the most extreme of circumstances!

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover

The Ultrathin series by Logitech snaps on just like a Smart Cover would, and protects the screen when not in use, making it the perfect partner for your delicate iPad.

The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is a great option for people that don't want a keyboard cover attached at all times. The keyboard layout on the Ultrathin is quite spacious spacious and is a breeze to type on, while the hinge lets you quickly adjust viewing angles to suit your needs.

Strong magnets help keep your iPad secured to the cover, and if you wanted to remove your iPad, all you have to do is slide the iPad out until you hear a pop (it's that easy!)

Logitech Type+

If folios are your thing, the Logitech Type+ offers a great typing experience while also protecting your news iPad when you're not using it!

You can fold over the Logitech Type+ case and the keyboard will be de-activated to avoid accidental presses when using it in tablet mode. Not only is the Type+ equipped with a dual-view stand for easy angle adjustments, but it also comes equipped with different time-saving iOS shortcut keys for common commands

The Type+ is available in a plethora of colors and patterns to suit any personality, including a bright green, black, dark blue, woven black, and woven electric blue.

So, what's your pick?

If you regularly depend on a keyboard case to get things done on your iPad, what is your favorite for the 2017 9.7-inch iPad and why?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!