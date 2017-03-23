What are the best keyboard cases for the 9.7-inch iPad?
Updated March, 2017: Added information to reflect Apple's 2017 9.7-inch iPad.
The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro but doesn't have smart connectors, and so it doesn't support the smart keyboard. That doesn't mean there aren't other great keyboards for it, though!
Here are our favorites!
Note: The 2017 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Air 2 are the same exact size. All of these keyboard cases are also a perfect fit for the iPad Air 2.
- Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case
- Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case
- ClamCase Pro
- ZAGG Rugged Book
- Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover
- Logitech Type+
Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case
Keep your 2017 9.7-inch iPad protected and your keyboard at the ready with the Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case from Anker.
Simply snap and secure your iPad with magnets to the keyboard, or close your Anker case for auto sleep/wake modes in order to efficiently use your iPad to its fullest! The battery even lasts a whipping six months, and the power-saver will automatically turn on after 10 minutes of no activity.
While the Anker only comes in one color, its simple, modern look is bound to fit with almost anyone's sense of style.
Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case
Lightweight, comfortable, and reliable, the Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case is a great option to consider if you're looking for a keyboard case for your 9.7-inch iPad.
The keyboard is made with a aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for extra screen protection when the iPad isn't in use. Once you're done typing, simply slide the iPad back and your keyboard will cover the screen: easy peasy!
This well-spaced keyboard is incredibly comfortably and not frustrating at all to get used to, while the keyboard's auto on/off makes use extremely simple and convenient.
ClamCase Pro
Protect and secure your 2017 9.7-inch iPad with the ClamCase Pro! This durable case will provide a decent amount of overall protection, has one of the best keyboard layouts around, and doesn't add a ton of extra bulk to your iPad.
Designed with a quick on/off keyboard and a lithium-ion battery for months of use after only one single charge, the ClamCase Pro is a reliable option to consider – especially if you're a fan of an easily-adjustable base for endless screen angles.
The case comes in three different colors, including silver, gold, and smoke aluminum finishes.
ZAGG Rugged Book
If you're looking for a durable case that offers a great typing experience – complete with a backlit keyboard – then take a peek ZAGG Rugged Book.
The Rugged Book offers the ultimate in protection as it contains several layers of shock absorbing materials. Disconnect the top portion of the case and use your 2017 9.7-inch iPad in tablet mode in an instant, while video mode keeps your iPad secure and steady at any angle.
The Rugged Book adds a decent amount of bulk to your device, but promises to protect your 2017 9.7-inch iPad in the most extreme of circumstances!
Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover
The Ultrathin series by Logitech snaps on just like a Smart Cover would, and protects the screen when not in use, making it the perfect partner for your delicate iPad.
The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is a great option for people that don't want a keyboard cover attached at all times. The keyboard layout on the Ultrathin is quite spacious spacious and is a breeze to type on, while the hinge lets you quickly adjust viewing angles to suit your needs.
Strong magnets help keep your iPad secured to the cover, and if you wanted to remove your iPad, all you have to do is slide the iPad out until you hear a pop (it's that easy!)
Logitech Type+
If folios are your thing, the Logitech Type+ offers a great typing experience while also protecting your news iPad when you're not using it!
You can fold over the Logitech Type+ case and the keyboard will be de-activated to avoid accidental presses when using it in tablet mode. Not only is the Type+ equipped with a dual-view stand for easy angle adjustments, but it also comes equipped with different time-saving iOS shortcut keys for common commands
The Type+ is available in a plethora of colors and patterns to suit any personality, including a bright green, black, dark blue, woven black, and woven electric blue.
So, what's your pick?
If you regularly depend on a keyboard case to get things done on your iPad, what is your favorite for the 2017 9.7-inch iPad and why?
Be sure to let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Hi Allyson - tnx for a great review on keyboard cases, appreciate the included links for more info. I teach iPad classes locally, mostly seniors, who are always interested in keyboards & I will share this info with them. BTW, I'm impressed by your Phone disassembly time...how long to put it back together? ;)
The only problem I have with these bluetooth keyboards is when texting. I have to reach up to tap the send button instead of hitting return to send the text.
Other than that, I like the Zagg.
That's a problem on iOS's end, not the keyboards.
Yep bothers me too, unfortunately it's an issue only Apple can fix since messages is a stock app
FYI: Fixed in newer versions of IOS now.
Does Belkin make one for the iPad Air 2? I have their keyboard case for the iPad 2 (folio style) and it has what I consider a killer feature: a duct for the speaker to redirect sound to the user instead of towards the back. (Why does Apple do that? Mount the speaker angled away from the user?)
Yes, it's the QODE Ultimate Pro for iPad Air 2.. awesome keyboard.. confused why this isn't in this list.. lol
See, I can't recommend keyboards that move keys around (Belkin is still moving around the semicolon key on all their keyboards and it drives me absolutely insane)
Belkin by far beats all these.. I've said this in all the Keyboard reviews on iMore past few months. QODE Ultimate Pro for iPaid Air 2 has them all hands down.. http://www.imore.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fbelkin.7eer.net%2Fc%2F159229%2F...
- Complete protection (Faux leather on back, aluminum on keyboard side)
- iPad case detaches from keyboard for landscape or portrait mode.
- iPad case supports Apple's Smart Cover if you don't need to take keyboard with you.
- Keyboard supports for 2 devices - Quickly switch to second device like your iPhone.
- Backlight for keyboard
- 1 Year battery life, rechargeable, w/auto on-off features.. no need to flip it on/off.
- Forward Facing Speaker grills! You've no idea how nice it is to have these... lol
$149.. cheeper on Amazon..
http://www.amazon.com/Belkin-Ultimate-Keyboard-Black-F5L171ttBLK/dp/B00N...
Hmm, seems like they've stopped relocating the semicolon key in that model. I'll have to request a review unit and update accordingly. Thanks!
Yeah, read your first post and was like, "waaaaa? semicolon seems ok for me.."
Already contacted Belkin. Thanks for linking that :)
It's quite irritating that a lot of these "Best Keyboards for the iPad Air 2" include the Zagg Rugged Book, when Zagg won't sell you one. Where do people find these? Best Buy? Nope. Amazon? Always out of stock. Zagg's own website? Nope. I've been holding out hoping Zagg would release it as their website has said "Coming Soon" since December, and now I dropped it on the thin carpet in my office and cracked part of the screen. My fault for not at least buying a cheap case, but why the delay? They made this case for the original iPad Air. It's not a new product... First world problems, I guess.
I agree that the ClamCase Pro is the best iPad Air 2 keyboard case. That's what I'm typing this comment on right now. It may be expensive, but it offers a great keyboard. Plus, I pretty much NEVER have to charge this thing.
I like the Zagg Rugged Book, but if you don't want that much added weight I suggest the Zagg Slim Book case. I use it daily and love it. It's a little cheaper than the Rugged Book and much lighter. It would also protect the iPad against day to day scuffs and drops.
Also love the Belkin QODE Ultimate
Is there an article about the best non-keyboard iPad Air 2 case? I didn't see one with a quick Google search. My iPad comes in the mail today :)
Great review. I have the ClamCase Pro on my iPad mini. It is the best keyboard case I have tried. Great features. If I did not have a nice leather case for the iPad Air 2, I would buy one for it also.
