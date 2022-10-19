Best cases for iPad Pro 2022 (M2)
Protect your investment from day one.
The latest iteration of the iPad Pro sports an M2 chip, 8-core CPU, an 10-core GPU for next level performance. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays are gorgeous. This is a pro device with Stage Manager so you can do more than ever on your iPad.
However, the iPad Pro 2022 model isn't cheap, of course. Protect your investment and maybe even add some extra functionality with the best case for your iPad Pro (2022) M2.
The best cases for your iPad Pro 2022 (M2)
Clever design
This origami-style folio case folds into either a horizontal stand (higher for video viewing and lower for typing/sketching) or a vertical one for video calls. Charge your Apple Pencil wirelessly within this case which comes in several color choices.
Apple elegance
This simple but clever design covers the front and back of your iPad Pro. The front folio cover has Sleep/Wake functionality and it can be folded behind the back at different angles to support typing or video watching. It comes in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.
Simple sleeve
A sleeve protects your iPad Pro the go, either as an extra measure of protection in addition to a regular case or in lieu of one. This one has a plush interior, water-resistant exterior, and comes in both sizes with lots of color options.
Stylish protection
I reviewed an earlier model of the Spigen Urban Fit iPad case and I liked how it gives the iPad a solid, professional look. The outside of the case is actually fabric, which gives the case a nice aesthetic. The folio cover folds into a stand, and you can stow your Apple Pencil in the provided slot when not in use.
Tough but slim
Get tough protection that exceeds military standards, along with a folio-style Sleep/Wake cover that folds behind to form a stand when needed. The Apple Pencil slot can be closed when not in use, making this a less bulky option. I use the iPad mini version of this case and love it.
The ultimate
It's not cheap, but Apple's own Magic Keyboard with its floating cantilever design gives you a laptop-like experience, only lighter and more flexible. We reviewed the 11-inch version, but it also comes in a 12.9-inch model for the larger iPad Pro. You can also choose from two colors, white or black.
Smart choice
The Smart Connector is the coolest feature on this one, which means you can simply pop your iPad Pro into place and not have to mess with a Bluetooth connection. Plus it has a trackpad so you can do all of the computer-type things you need to do. It comes in both sizes and two colors.
Fanciful designs
Who says pro has to be plain? Choose from a myraid of fun designs with this one. The tri-fold folio cover folds into a stand for both typing and video-watching. The pencil slot supports charging on the go.
Tough enough
Looking for something a bit more heavy-duty? The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro features Air Cushion Technology for drop protection. The folio-style cover does fold into a stand for typing or for video watching and your Apple Pencil can be stowed securely.
Which is the best case for your iPad Pro 2022 (M2)?
The iPad Pro takes advantage of the latest technology with its M2 chip. Any of the cases on this list will help you keep your iPad Pro in great condition for years to come. I like the flexibility offered by the tomtoc Vertical Case; despite the name, it can be folded into a horizontal stand at two different heights as well. Just about anything you'd want to do with your iPad Pro can be supported by this case. It comes in several color options and supports Apple Pencil charging on the go. Best of all, the price point is quite reasonable.
If I'm splurging, I'm going for the Apple Magic Keyboard. It looks rather architectural with its slim cantilevered design. The trackpad makes it even more magical. Between that and Stage Manager, this is about as close to the laptop experience as you can get on an iPad. It does come in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and either black or white.
Can I just use my old iPad Pro case?
Likely you can. The M2 iPad Pro 2022 is so close to the M1 iPad Pro 2020 in size, just a couple of millimeters off. Most cases will probably fit. Check each listing to be sure, but many cases will be interchangeable.
Karen is a contributor to iMore.com as a writer, social media manager, and co-host of the iMore Show. She’s been writing about Apple since 2010 with a year-long break to work at an Apple Store as a product specialist. Before joining iMore in 2018, Karen wrote for AppAdvice and WatchAware. She’s an early adopter who used to wait in long lines on release days before pre-ordering made things much easier. Karen is a wife and mom (and dog mom) who is also a part-time teacher and occasional movie extra. She loves to travel the world and is always looking for portable tech and accessories so she can work from anywhere.