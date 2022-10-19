Best cases for iPad Pro 2022 (M2)

The latest iteration of the iPad Pro sports an M2 chip, 8-core CPU, an 10-core GPU for next level performance. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays are gorgeous. This is a pro device with Stage Manager so you can do more than ever on your iPad.

However, the iPad Pro 2022 model isn't cheap, of course. Protect your investment and maybe even add some extra functionality with the best case for your iPad Pro (2022) M2.

The best cases for your iPad Pro 2022 (M2)

Which is the best case for your iPad Pro 2022 (M2)?

The iPad Pro takes advantage of the latest technology with its M2 chip. Any of the cases on this list will help you keep your iPad Pro in great condition for years to come. I like the flexibility offered by the tomtoc Vertical Case; despite the name, it can be folded into a horizontal stand at two different heights as well. Just about anything you'd want to do with your iPad Pro can be supported by this case. It comes in several color options and supports Apple Pencil charging on the go. Best of all, the price point is quite reasonable.

If I'm splurging, I'm going for the Apple Magic Keyboard. It looks rather architectural with its slim cantilevered design. The trackpad makes it even more magical. Between that and Stage Manager, this is about as close to the laptop experience as you can get on an iPad. It does come in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and either black or white.

Can I just use my old iPad Pro case?

Likely you can. The M2 iPad Pro 2022 is so close to the M1 iPad Pro 2020 in size, just a couple of millimeters off. Most cases will probably fit. Check each listing to be sure, but many cases will be interchangeable.