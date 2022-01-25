Designer Kate Spade New York is known for girly, cute styles and this appealing iPad case fits right into the product lineup. But it's not just pretty: the PC (polycarbonate) folio case offers four-foot drop protection. Plus, it folds back into a stand that can be used at a higher angle for viewing videos or a lower angle for typing. It also has a slot for stashing your Apple Pencil or other stylus when not in use. The case has some quirks but it's definitely worth checking out.

Kate Spade Protective Folio Case: Price and availability

The floral case can be purchased for the iPad mini 6 at Verizon for $55. Normally, the iPad mini 6 case is also sold on Incipio's website at the same price, but at the time of writing, it is sold out. You can find it in the 10.2-inch iPad size at Target and Best Buy. For the larger iPad size, this case is also available in a chic leopard print. Kate Spade Protective Folio Case: What's good

I'm always looking for the best iPad mini 6 cases, and I absolutely love the look of this one. The clear, hard plastic back feels quite protective. It's adorned with pretty off-white flowers that have pink and sparkly centers. The floral pattern, called Hollyhock, is inside the plastic, so it's totally smooth to the touch and there is nothing you could potentially scratch off. The folio portion of the case is a pale pink faux leather with a soft microfiber interior to prevent scratches. You can fold the folio back and tuck it into the tab, which has the Kate Spade New York logo printed in gold foil upon it. Once tucked, it's secured. You can prop the iPad mini at a high angle for watching videos or making FaceTime calls, or at a low angle for typing on the screen. When you close the case, you also tuck the folio into that tab to keep it closed. If you like the Hollyhock pattern, you would be interested to know that there is a matching iPhone case as well.

Who says protection can't be fun?

Inside the flap is a sleeve for carrying your Apple Pencil or another similarly-sized stylus. There is a cutout for the camera module, and the flap covers the camera when it's closed. There are cutouts for all of the speaker holes, the Sleep/Wake button, volume buttons, and the USB-C port. The entire side that has the Apple Pencil magnetic connector is open, so you won't need to remove the case in order to charge your Apple Pencil. Kate Spade Protective Folio Case: What's not good

The Kate Spade Protective Folio Case has some odd quirks. For one, I think it's the first case I've reviewed in years that doesn't have Sleep/Wake functionality. In other words, you actually have to wake it up and put it to sleep manually upon opening and closing this case. Not that it's hard to do, I've just gotten used to cases that have that functionality built in. When folded into a stand, it's quite stable on a hard surface. This is despite the fact that the iPad is suspended in the air slightly, not resting on the surface. However, this does create a balance issue on soft surfaces, such as a pillow. I use my iPad as an e-reader in bed, and it definitely tips over more frequently than with other cases I've tried. Kate Spade Protective Folio Case: Competition

The Spigen Urban Fit iPad Case is also pink, protective, and folds into a stand. It does have Sleep/Wake functionality and I found the stand a bit more stable on soft surfaces. It's also less expensive than the Kate Spade Protective Folio Case, though it's not quite as pretty.

For price and lightweight protection, you can't beat the Fintie Slimshell Case. It's my go-to case because it adds so little bulk to my iPad mini and it does everything I need it to do. It's modeled after Apple's Smart Case and functions much the same way. Kate Spade Protective Folio Case: Should you buy it?