"I can’t wait for people to see it" — Severance star says we won't have to wait "too much longer" for the hotly anticipated season 2 debut
It's finally (almost) here!
There have been plenty of hit shows to land on Apple TV Plus since it launched, but few have captured the imagination as much as Ben Stiller's Severance. The show was an instant hit and the end of the first season left everyone desperate for more. But then it all went quiet.
There have been various reasons that the second season has taken so long to arrive, not least a strike that halted production. But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and that's according to one man who really should know.
That man is the star of the show Adam Scott, and while he hasn't given us a release date for the second season, he did give us a big hint that there could be some news sooner rather than later.
Coming soon
Scott was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about a range of things including, amazingly enough, shaving. But we're only interested in one thing — Severance. And the news is promising.
When asked about Severance season two, Scott said that he wished that he could tell us what is in store, adding that he "can’t wait for people to see it." More importantly, he did say that our "patience doesn’t have to hold on too much longer."
Scott also said that the show will "finally be coming out in the somewhat near future," so now might be the perfect time to start getting excited. And if somehow you haven't yet watched the first season, you should have enough time to right that wrong as well.
Severance season one is available to stream on Apple TV Plus on just about everything with either a display or the ability to connect to one including game consoles, streaming sticks, and more.
