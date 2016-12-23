Consumer Reports is making headlines for "not recommending" the new MacBook Pro. And I think that's just exactly what they wanted.
Update: Apple's head of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, posted the following statement on Twitter:
Working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data. https://t.co/IWtfsmBwpO— Philip Schiller (@pschiller) December 24, 2016
Here's hoping Consumer Reports shares their test method with Apple so the results can be vetted and, if necessary fixes can be made. That's what's best for the consumer.
There's been a lot of discussion around MacBook Pro battery life. For some people it's been fine. For others, problematic. Some reviewers have had a great time. Others have had a bad experience. Apple is sticking to their original estimates, but given the ongoing debate, it's something that needs a deeper look. Sadly, Consumer Reports hasn't done that. If anything, they've only increased confusion.
in a series of three consecutive tests, the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 hours in the third. The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar worked for 19.5 hours in one trial but only 4.5 hours in the next. And the numbers for the 15-inch laptop ranged from 18.5 down to 8 hours.
What was the test?
For the battery test, we download a series of 10 web pages sequentially, starting with the battery fully charged, and ending when the laptop shuts down. The web pages are stored on a server in our lab, and transmitted over a WiFi network set up specifically for this purpose. We conduct our battery tests using the computer's default browser—Safari, in the case of the MacBook Pro laptops.
Was is because some tests used Chrome instead of Safari, which previous tests have shown can greatly reduce battery life?
Once our official testing was done, we experimented by conducting the same battery tests using a Chrome browser, rather than Safari. For this exercise, we ran two trials on each of the laptops, and found battery life to be consistently high on all six runs. That's not enough data for us to draw a conclusion, and in any case a test using Chrome wouldn't affect our ratings, since we only use the default browser to calculate our scores for all laptops. But it's something that a MacBook Pro owner might choose to try.
If I were running the tests, that right there would be a red flag. A huge, glowing, neon red flag.
Those results make very little sense and I'd take apart my chain, link by link, until I found out what was going on. I'd check and re-check my tests, I'd watch the systems like a hawk, and I'd do everything possible to find what was causing the variance. I'd even — gasp — try testing different machines and something other than web pages to see if that revealed more information.
Inconsistent results from battery life tests, for responsible publications, aren't a reason to rush out a headline in time for the holidays. They're a reason to start questioning everything, and to diligently retrace every step along the way, until you can get repeatable, reputable results.
What did Consumer Reports do?
However, with the widely disparate figures we found in the MacBook Pro tests, an average wouldn't reflect anything a consumer would be likely to experience in the real world. For that reason, we are reporting the lowest battery life results, and using those numbers in calculating our final scores. It's the only time frame we can confidently advise a consumer to rely on if he or she is planning use the product without access to an electrical outlet.
As someone who's been using a new MacBook Pro since the event back in October, and seldom with an outlet nearby, I'd laugh at that if I wasn't so busy crying. Then again, I know how to use Activity Monitor... My anecdote isn't data, though, and neither is Consumer Reports'.
Sadly, we now live in a world filled with manufactured controversies and, quite often, fake news. It's fake claims about real sapphire, cancelled watch apps that ship on time, and the perpetual rush not just to find the next "gate" but, in many cases, to create it.
"Bendgate" and "chipgate" showed there was blood in the pageview water, so now the click sharks are circling.
Now, I don't think Consumer Reports is faking news here, but I do think they're after attention more than they are answers. Otherwise, I think they would have taken the time to figure out what happened, why, and presented something truly useful. Sadly, I don't think that's their primary concern anymore. And it's why I stopped reading Consumer Reports years ago. (Yes, even their Samsung Galaxy waterproofing report.)
These days, if I'm interested in battery life tests, I go to AnandTech or Ars Technica, where they show their work, explain their methods, and often take whatever time is required to get real answers before hitting publish. Same for other areas. I look to the experts who don't settle for confusion but demand clarity.
If there is something wrong with the MacBook Pro battery, then I want to know about it. Just saying you got inconsistent results is as valuable as telling me it takes 1, 4, or 12 hours to cook a turkey – not at all. I can get food poisoning or burn a bird on my own, thanks.
Reader comments
Consumer Reports Fails to Earn MacBook Pro Credibility
Consumer Reports has never been a good resource for anything but topical tech info. There's better at cars and appliances and air conditioners.
I had the exact same thought when I read about this. I actually saw it at a different site and immediately had to think back to maybe 15-20 years ago when I had a subscription to CR and I realized they didn't have good methodology for testing anything computer related. I want to say it was a bang-for-buck laptop comparison, and the ones they recommended could be summed up as
1. Bigger screen
2. Bigger hard drive
3. More RAM
4. Lower price.
All that said, Apple needs to get a handle on this battery nonsense. There are too many reports from long-time Mac users for it to be imaginary.
Comsumer Reports hasn’t been reliable (or unbiased) for many decades now. I find it rather humorous that a dinosaur like CR is reviewing a Mac, and that anyone would base a technology decision on Consumer Reports!
Anyone else notice that on the internet now "unbiased" means "tells me what I want to hear"?
I think you are confusing the terms "unbiased" and "fake news."
Exactly. I trust CR because they buy their test units and don't worry about event invites or early prototype demos.
Same with AnandTech or Ars Technica.. only they actually .. you know .. TEST.
I think CR has been showing the limitations of their approach for a while now, and they need to get out of computing technology.
CR is intentionally ignorant of the details of the thing they're testing. It's a test. You poke it and see what happens. And there's any number of things that approach works well on. If you want to test the durability of a wall, by all means bang a rock on it. You want to calculate a good battery life estimate, though? You're going to have to put more effort into understanding the system than that.
It's a fairly common opinion that these computers have bad battery life...
Don't let Rene hear you say that, he might blow a gasket. No Apple product could ever be less than what Apple says it is.
Obviously neither of you read the article you are commenting on. yet you posted anyway. That's called trolling.
I guess it's trolling if one disagrees. I've read from many objective pro Apple sources how battery life is inconsistent when this was NEVER. An issue in previous MBPros. I
Actually, i would just call it not bothering :) Either sounds good to me.
You already know he's fast to write Apple defense articles for anything semi negative that spreads online.
No, it's not, iHater.
Go cry to your 💩 SurfaceBook that Microsoft promises 16 hours!
Ars technica, NotebookCheck, LaptopMac/Tom's all concours that the battery life is correct, and they all got the promised 10 hours.
None of the got the 16 hours for the latest and most expensive Surface, and none of them got more from the Surface than from the MBP.
Rene is definitely in the back pocket of Apple. Guy just can't be an honest "journalist".
@rebornaggie2013
So you did a test yourself to find out the cause or just repeating whatever and wherever you got the news from.
Yes Ignorance is bliss.
Was wondering when we are going to see Apple PR's response to consumer report. Thanks for putting the Apple's response Rene.
I work in a lab, and we wouldn't dare publish a report with such a variance in the results until we were absolutely sure we were correct, and understood the reasons behind that variance.
This is the 'Samsung' of publishing - rush to get it out before it's ready.
Yup, but expected from CR.. AnandTech or Ars Technica articles on battery for rMBP were more complete.
Schiller responded--he is working with CR to understand the meaning of their claim. Remember, Apple cut form corners here and didn't use the proper sized battery .
"If there is something wrong with the MacBook Pro battery, then I want to know about it. Just saying you got inconsistent results is as valuable as telling me it takes 1, 4, or 12 hours to cook a turkey – not at all. I can get food poisoning or burn a bird on my own, thanks."
Wait a minute, you think they (CR) should find out why the computer was burning more juice during their tests and come to some conclusion as to what caused this discrepancy? Are you serious? What if the manufacturer of your turkey put on the label to cook it for 6 hrs and it turned out burned, would you wonder why the oven over cooked it or how the manufacturer got the time wrong?
😂 just believe whatever you read on the label and follow it as gospel truth.
Don't blame you if you are not a cook.
Or one with a very bad nose who can't smell a burnt turkey.
"Was is because some tests used Chrome instead of Safari, which previous tests have shown can greatly reduce battery life?"
That's not English—fire your copy editor.
He is the 'editor'
Contrary to Rene's opinion, I don't think it is CR's responsibility to troubleshoot the battery life problem. CR setup a test that they describe quite clearly and got very unusual results that are partly in line with what users are reporting. Since Apple has effectively made the MacBook a closed non-user serviceable system, it's Apple's responsibility to take it further and find out what's causing the inconsistency—and suddenly removing the battery time display in 10.12.2 makes me VERY suspicious Apple knows something is not right.
Bendgate was real and I see you forgot to mention another real one, Antennagate.
Not all gates are meaningless.
But good to come to iMore and get the Apple PR response first hand.
Bendgate was absolutely not real.
I have to disagree with you on that. My first iPhone 6 plus had a problem with the phone locking up. They were going to replace some of the internals when they notice that the phone had bent a few millimeters. They weren't able to fix. They even saw how I carried the phone. I had on a speck case on it, and that case was put inside a horizontal leather case, which I put in my front pocket. So there was no way it should have ever bent. So my phone bent somehow. Of course they replaced it was no questions. Bendgate was real.
Bendgate was completely real as it was the cause of the touch disease problem that Apple (finally) admitted to.
Posted via the iMore App
Yes, Bendgate was real, but it was an incomplete truth blown out of proportion by Apple haters. The complete truth was that Samsung flagship phones of the same era bent at far lower pressure/stress points than the iPhone 6 series did, yet it was Apple alone that received the bad press. There were extensive tests done with industrial equipment to show that other brands of phones were more bendable than the iPhone.
I agree with Rene here. If I were CR and running these tests and came across such inconsistent results then I would try to find out why, if only to decide if my test environment was inconsistent. To just publish without working out the reasons behind the inconsistency is bad reporting.
I am not a fan of the latest MacBook Pro (I really don’t agree with a lot of the design decisions that Apple made), but this report stinks of poor reporting that is looking for a headline. As a Brit I don’t really know who Consumer Reports are but, judging from this article, it sounds like their reports get more credence than they deserve.
To be honest, it's not their job or function to find out why. The product is on the market. If they are testing once and then calling it a day then I would tend to agree that a retest should be in order. But they ran these tests 3 times per trial and ran multiple trials. It's clear, based on this and 'real world' users accounts that something is drawing far too much energy in some circumstances. What they are isn't for Consumer Reports to figure out, it's apples.
'Scottish Captain' on MacRumors posted this;
You mean, Apple is working with Consumer Reports to help them understand how they're using the machine wrong.
The problem isn't that Apple's power saving features don't work. They work exceptionally well, that's where 16 hours is coming from. The problem is that they work too well and the battery is undersized. The moment you load the machine down, the battery % begins to drop through the floor because the machine quite literally was not designed for that kind of use. The "time remaining" indicator only served to highlight just how fast the % was falling (since it's far more difficult for a user to gauge the remaining time left based solely on a plummeting number), which is why they got rid of it. Apple wanted snazzy specs in a thin package, and this is the end result.
If they'd built the laptop properly with sufficient battery capacity, we'd be seeing a laptop that lasts 20-30 hours (!) under light use, and 7-8 hours under heavy use. Then I don't think anyone would be complaining. ~4 hours, however, isn't much, and is pretty inexcusable for what is being sold as a premium device.
No matter how much damage control they engage in, and no matter what they say about these devices or the users, it doesn't change the fact that the design is fundamentally flawed and Apple cannot change the laws of physics.
going on a week with my new Macbook 13 2016 and absolutely no issues at all ! This is my second Macbook the first is a mid 2014 which is still going strong, the new one is a better machine all around you cant go wrong.
Now, I don't think Consumer Reports is faking news here, but I do think they're after attention more than they are answers.
I beg to differ. Plenty of users are reporting horrible battery life (c) reddit, macrumors, and other technology forums. I for one is glad that Consumer Report is bringing light to this situation. With that being said, I'm enjoying my 2016 non tb MacBook.
But they aren't Facebook Pros like the iMore gang so there's going to be a discrepancy.
Consumer reports is correct on this
The relationship between sites like iMore and Apple is disgusting. Rene Ritchie writes this drivel defending Apple so Apple will continue to send him invites to events. Who would actually come to iMore for a serious take on anything? These sites are extensions of Apple's PR machine. iMore praises everything that Apple does, the fanboys flock here so as not to have to deal with the cognitive dissonance of reading something that challenges their beliefs, and iMore makes money off the ad sales. How is this any different than the whole "fake news" debate going on elsewhere? The you-say-nice-things-about-us-and-we'll-help-your-site-sell-ads relationship survives, whereas the sites that did real journalism die.
Yep
So true.
Hi, I'm Rene and MacBook Pro is a Consumer Report champion! You should totally buy it!
Hi, I'm Rene, those tests conducted by CR are not reliable! You should not trust CR and judge for yourself.
**** will freeze before Rene Ritche throw an honest critic.
"Sadly, we now live in a world filled with manufactured controversies and, quite often, fake news" Yeah, and this site is part of the problem by blaming the accurate blamers instead of calling Apple out on their questionable decisions lately across the board. i- and Poke- propoganda at its finest
While I understand that this is an Apple fan site I can't get behind simply becoming a marketing arm of a company just to keep early access. Sorry but you as a so called journalist are doing your readers a disservice. I don't agree with blowing every issue out of proportion for clicks. But holding a company accountable for issues will only make them better. We remember the whole antennagate issue; that apple fixed because it was an issue. The bend gate issue that this site downplayed. Yet Apple fixed it and has probably the strongest phones in the business now. If we want better from Apple then we must demand for better. We shouldn't simply settle for a 750p on an $700+ device when we know Apple could give us a more beautiful 1080p screen.
I would have said this is a software issue from the start had the tests from consumer reports been a slight difference between them, theye these tests are definatly not "slight" in any way.
But knowing Apple. they stand by what they always say, and always like to put the shadow on other tests just because its not the testing could have been done vastly differently than Apple does it.
Add to the fact battery in Macbook/Pro's vary anyway with what user is doing, but NOT by a wide margin like this.
Cleanly shouldn't be happening, so perhaps Consumer Reports should of tested better using "other" Macbook Pro's knows to be ok ..... After al not all are affected right?
Consumer reports get their stamp of approval, Apple will be happy, and we can go back to work as usual :)
In the meantime, my HP Spectre360x ($1149.00 i7 Kaby Lake with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD HD, and 13.3" HD Screen, with 4 Bang Olufsen speakers) watched a movie and got over 13hrs of screen on time...did I mention it goes from off to full ON in 8 seconds?
Was that a special price? Fantastic specs indeed. I have an hp that's 7 years old still working great and a 2012 MBP going strong as well. It's mainly ecosystem and preference at this point. Now a days the performance and quality gap isn't as marked in Apple's favor as it once was. Preference though still reigns supreme. Enjoy that nice sounding HP.
Lol Phil Schiller quotes imore saying they are working with consumer report. Looks like imore and Apple PR are working together.
Congrats iMore !!!
This article reads like it's been put through Google Translate half a dozen times. Was Rene so seething that he neglected to do any proofreading whatsoever?
Looks like this is another reason why Safari should not be used on a Mac.
In my view it doesn't matter how they did it. If it is a consistent testing suite, and they can kill the machine in 3.5 hours. Then something is wrong with the machine/software, end of story. They say the variance normally is 5% and here we are talking a factor of 5. A variation in battery life has been reported by others.
Apple back to the drawing board and try to focus in the inner parts and not just thinness and looks. So rather blaming consumer report put the blame where it belongs.
Just because CR think that the tests were consistent doesn’t mean they actually were. The OS often decides to do things in the background that the user has no control over. For example if it is indexing for Spotlight or analysing photos then it could run the battery down extremely quickly.
I am also disappointed with the design decisions Apple took to prioritise thinness over everything, but my guess is that this inconsistency of battery life is more likely to be due to overly complex software rather than problematic hardware.
Then it's still a true to life test as these same background processes would run for anyone.
I have never put any faith in consumer reports myself personally, I firmly believe they are paid to review products both ways to help and destroy sales. I have never had any issues with any apple product especially the Macbook line which I am using to type this comment. I own many product that consumer reports trashes that perform very well and lasted years.
Whether or not you agree with the methodology of CR tests - and the fact they did not fine grain of sand them to figure out "Why?" they got the results they did - the fact is that, running a fairly lightweight test that might marginally test graphics and processor (and certainly nothing that should be a challenge for a device with the 'Pro' moniker), there was inconsistency in the Apple products they had.
John and Janet Q. Public, professional computer users buying an expensive device in order to do their CAD, video and audio editing or graphic design work need to know their new MacBooks aren't going to just crap out on them when relying on battery (especially now that Apple stripped out 'time remaining' from the toolbar), while working on a project. And they don't care why it happens - nor do they necessarily have the benefit of swapping it out with another one to see if that unit is faulty, especially when Apple is busy denying it's an issue (or Macolytes are busy justifying the failures at Apple are the testers or users fault) - they just want the thing to work consistently.
Don't shoot the messenger.
It's amazing to see all the Apple lovers defend the MacBook. Check out the user comments on Apple forums and you will see how many people suffer from bad battery. It's great that CR called out Apple on it. Just like they did with Honda years ago and Honda had to redo the design by tweaking the Civic to not to be so cheap. Congrats CR on making it happen! Let's see how Apple responds..... You are charging it wrong? You are using it wrong? LOL
Accusing a site of clickbait is great. Really.
A HARD TRUTH. Let's face it and start working for a fix instead of denying it.
