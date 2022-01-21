Kingdom Hearts has been around for two decades now, giving us plenty of interesting anecdotes and history surrounding its creation and characters. With the news that the entire series will be coming to Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming, I couldn't help but think back on some of the more obscure facts surrounding the franchise. See if you knew these already or if they're new to you. 1. Lance Bass from NSYNC voiced Sephiroth

Let's start with an easy one. Kingdom Hearts is the marriage between Disney and Square Enix characters in an RPG. As such, one of the bonus boss players you could fight in the first Kingdom Hearts game was Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth. Unknown to many of us at the time, Lance Bass of NSYNC fame actually voiced this silver-haired demon. A strange casting choice considering that boy bands don't give off anywhere near the same vibe as the evil villain determined to destroy the world. But really, I'm just sad that Sephiroth never broke into song at some point. Just imagine him breaking out with "Bye Bye Bye" and some sweet dance moves each time he killed you. Definitely a missed opportunity. 2. Kingdom Hearts was the last Squaresoft game

Square's North American subsidiary that worked on Kingdom Hearts was still going by Squaresoft when the first game released in 2002. However, Square and Enix merged in 2003 and so every Kingdom Hearts game since then has been by Square Enix. 3. It's all thanks to elevator talk

The Kingdom Hearts games are pretty whacky when you think about it. Square Enix's characters tend to be far grittier with a more realistic design while Disney is... well Disney; family-friendly and cartoony. Mashing these two worlds together probably never would have happened if it wasn't for the fact that Disney and Square occupied the same building in Tokyo back in the 90s and early 2000s. As reported by The Guardian, the D23 2017 convention for Disney fans is where we learned about the game's early beginnings. As explained by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura: "It just so happened that our executive producer, Mr. Shinji Hashimoto, and a Disney executive rode the elevator together." "They would have conversations saying, 'Wouldn't it be nice for us to do something collaborative?' So rather than having either Square or Disney approach the other with a formal business plan, it was all down to being in the same building!" Considering what huge companies were involved at the time, it's kind of crazy that no formal proposals were ever made. I guess networking really does work. 4. Kingdom Hearts 3 is the 11th game in the series

Confusing right? Despite sounding like a trilogy of games there's actually a full series that has released on a number of platforms including Nintendo devices, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox. Several remixes have also been released since then that add additional plot and characters to the story. As such, you really need to play the latest versions of all the games to get the full story. And the titles are just as messy as the plots, I'm afraid. Kingdom Hearts (PS2) Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories (DS) Kingdom Hearts 2 (PS2) Kingdom Hearts Coded (DS) Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (DS) Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep (PSP) Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance (3DS) Kingdom Hearts X (PC) Kingdom Hearts: Unchained X (Android, iOS)

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road (Android, iOS) Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox One) Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) It's a lot, right? Fortunately, the versions of these games coming to Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming are all the latest with updated characters and added plots. If the list seems a bit daunting, feel better knowing that only five Kingdom Hearts games are absolutely necessary to play in order to understand the story. 5. Square Enix and Disney are both represented in the game

Sora meets members of Organization XIII as early as Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories. This is a group of hooded individuals out to bring as many Heartless to various locations with this being a stepping stone towards enacting an even greater evil plot. All members of Organization XIII have anagrams assigned to them with the letter X thrown in. So just remove the X and rearrange the letters. For instance, Axel is Lea, Xemnas is Ansem, and Xaldin is Dilan. As any Fantasia or Disney buffs might know, if you spell Yen Sid backward, the sorcerer Mickey is apprenticed to, it spells Disney. Meanwhile, Terra, Aqua, and Ventus' teacher, Master Eraqus is an anagram for Square. 6. Tarzan only appears in the first game

When you're depicting characters that belong to different licensing agreements and copyrights, you occasionally hit some snags. So, while Tarzan, Jane, and the gorillas made a prominent appearance in the first Kingdom Hearts game, they don't appear in any others because Disney doesn't have the rights to Tarzan anymore. That honor belongs to the Edgar Rice Burroughs' estate. 7. Celebrities everywhere!

While this isn't the case for all of them, much of the Disney character voice acting throughout the series was done by the same actors from the movies. However, a few original voice actors and some notable others stepped in at various points throughout the series. Some of the most recognizable ones are: Sean Astin - Hercules (KH1)

Mark Hamill - Eraqus (BBS, KH3)

Lance Bass - Sephiroth (KH1)

James Earl Jones - Mufasa (KH2)

Pat Morita - The Emperor (KH2)

Haley Joel Osment - Sora (All)

Hayden Panettiere - Kairi (KH, KH2, BBS)

Billy Zane - Ansem (KH1)

David Boreanaz - Squall/Leon (KH2)

Mandy Moore - Aerith (KH1)/Rapunzel (KH3)

Zackary Levi - Flynn Rider (KH3)

Idina Menzel - Elsa (KH3)

Kristen Bell - Anna (KH3)

Leonard Nimoy - Master Xehanort (BBS, KH3D)

Christopher Lloyd - Master Xehanort (KH3, ReMind, MOM) Believe me, there are plenty more big names among Kingdom Hearts voice actor veterans. Dive in some time to see who else voices your favorite characters. 8. Sora's fashion sense comes from Mickey Mouse

When you think Sora you undoubtedly think of a spiky-haired kid with red shorts, white gloves, and big yellow shoes...those clothes sound familiar? There's a reason for this similarity. As reported by CBR, Disney wanted Donald to be the lead while Squaresoft wanted Mickey. Nomura suggested a humanoid character instead. While his first iteration gave the character a lion-like appearance complete with a tail and chainsaw, Disney didn't much approve of the design and didn't want the character wielding a weapon. After some time, Nomura reworked the character in order to appease both Disney and Square. This led to the creation of Sora, his Keyblade, and the Mickey-Mouse-inspired clothes. It's honestly hard to imagine Kingdom Hearts without Sora. If Mickey or Donald had been the leads this game would have felt very different, indeed. 9. Masahiro Sakurai thought it would be "impossible" to bring Sora to SSBU