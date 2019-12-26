You got a $50 gift card for the holidays, and you're wondering what you should spend it on. Look no further; I'm here to help you out. Here are ten great products you can get with your $50 gift card! Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Anyone who uses a phone should get a portable battery bank. Not only can it ensure you get through a really busy day with enough battery power, but it's also great for power outages, camping, and a plethora of other situations where charging but plugging into a wall just isn't an option.

$26 at Walmart

Aukey magnetic Bluetooth earbuds A good reliable pair of Bluetooth earbuds can make listening to your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more a breeze. They don't take up a lot of space, making them easy to carry around with you, and they last 8-hours on a single charge, and they are even IPX5 water-resistant so you can work out with them. They are a huge upgrade from the standard EarPods that come with your iPhone.

Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard If you're an iPad or Apple TV user, a good wireless keyboard can take your experience to the next level. The Logitech K380 is pretty much the best option for the price. It uses conventional batteries, but it should last you two years with average use. Plus, it's super portable, meaning it's easy to take with you anywhere, including in your carry-on luggage on a flight!

Samsung EVO+ 256GB microSD card Did you get a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? Or, maybe you got a new camera? Either way a good microSD card is has so many uses, whether it's storing your switch games, taking photos from a camera, or even putting in your phone for extra space, it's hard to find something so small that's also so versatile!

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch These are arguably the most beautiful wireless Nintendo Switch controllers on the market with over 6 different colors and themes to choose from. While it isn't as powerful as the Pro Controller, it is cheaper and offers most of the functions you want. Using Bluetooth and two AA batteries, you can play Switch games wirelessly for up to 30 hours. An LED comes on to warn you when the power is getting low. Perfect for any Nintendo Switch owner!

Anker PowerWave Stand Qi wireless charger Wireless chargers are super useful, and getting a great standing one like the Anker PowerWave Stand makes it easy to use your phone while you're charging. Put it on your desk at work and enjoy browsing, using apps, and everything else while your iPhone charges up!

Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker Tired of losing your keys, wallet, phone, or anything else? Stop losing stuff and start finding it with the Tile Pro. With the ability to find the tracker through the app and make it ring out loud to help you locate it, it's literally the best gift you can get yourself if you find yourself frustrated at losing important items.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera These incredibly fun and portable instant cameras are perfect for anyone who loves taking photos. With a ton of colors to choose from it's easy to find one you like. Throw this in your bag and take more pictures with perfect 80s nostalgia!

$50 at Walmart

Yeti 20 oz Tumbler If you're a coffee or tea drinker, you know just how hard it can be to carry your dose of caffeine around with you and keep it hot. The Yeti 20 oz Tumbler is the best travel insulated travel mug I have ever used. It keeps hot drinks hot for hours, and cold drinks cold for even longer. Its spill-free lid is super secure so your drink won't spill and it's always cool to the touch, so you won't burn your self on the drink!