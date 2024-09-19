Anker launches its new MagGo range — and its 3-in-1 charger could be my new favorite
From a magnetic stand to an Apple Watch power bank.
If you’re about to upgrade to a new iPhone 16 or Apple Watch Series 10, you're going to need a power bank to keep them charged, especially in the run-up to Christmas.
Earlier this month, Anker launched several accessories for its new MagGo range. This is the company’s effort to offer products that quickly charge multiple devices at once, wherever you are. These include:
- Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad)
- Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) out October 5
- Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone)
A Foldable Winner
While the power banks explain themselves, the 3-in-1 Wireless Foldable Charging Station looks to be the highlight of the new MagGo range. When folded, the 3-in-1 is the size of an Apple Watch — but when unfolded, three Qi chargers appear, each with a respective label to help you tell which device to place on them.
I've been able to try out the 3-in-1 foldable, and I've already found it to be incredibly useful and compact. I've had it in the back pocket of my jeans when I was on a commute at the weekend that required me to be on multiple trains. Plugging the foldable into the mains with its USB-C port, followed by placing my iPhone and AirPods Pro 2 on them for a quick charge was very useful.
However, while the 3-in-1 foldable has already helped me on my travels, there are some other products in the new MagGo range that are also worth mentioning, available now:
Anker 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Charging Station | $89.99 at Amazon
Anker has something great here with its 3-in-1 foldable charging station. Compact enough to fit inside a jean pocket, it's a fantastic accessory to keep nearby if you need to quickly charge your devices.
Anker MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank for Apple Watch | $79.99 at Amazon
A different version of Anker's Nano Power Bank — the main difference being a dedicated Apple Watch charger, which can charge an Apple Watch Series 10 to 47% in just 30 minutes.
Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand | $29.99 at Amazon
You might not expect a case from Anker, but thanks to its standout features, it's well worth considering. The company claims it has 'Military-Grade' durability, along with a strong magnet and built-in ring stand, that lets your iPhone be propped up in portrait and landscape mode. While this case is designed for iPhone 15 Pro Max, Anker has confirmed to iMore that another version compatible with iPhone 16 will be available soon.
