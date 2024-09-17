These 4 accessories have supercharged my Mac now that macOS Sequoia is here

After owning an M1 Pro MacBook Pro for several years, I decided it was time to look at some new accessories to mark the arrival of macOS Sequoia, the latest software update for compatible Macs.

Having tested the public beta during the Summer, I found Sequoia to be a solid update, featuring great improvements when running games through its Game Porting Toolkit 2 framework via Whisky, and iPhone Mirroring Mode, which lets me use the best iPhones directly on my Mac.

After exploring these new features, I began to consider some new accessories to complement the arrival of Sequoia, released on September 16. Since I use my Mac everywhere, I wanted to see if there were some peripherals to help my workflow and gaming sessions.

With this in mind, I've found four great options — all at an affordable price.

Four accessories I've bought for my Mac

OpenRock X Open Earphones | $179.99 at Amazon Some prefer using earphones instead of headphones when using a laptop, so why not get an alternative to Apple's AirPods? OpenRock's X Open fits great around the ear, featuring fantastic bass and up to 48 hours of battery life.

Cevaton Portable Monitor | $52.99 at Amazon With Cevaton, you're playing with power thanks to these portable monitors. Designed to easily fit alongside your MacBook, you get a display on either side, so you can run apps like Slack and MacWhisper as you use Safari on your Mac's main display. Both monitors offer a sharp 1080P resolution with impressive brightness, making this ideal for a commute or office work.

CRKD ATOM Collectible Keychain Controller | $19.99 at Amazon As I play a lot of games on my Mac, sometimes I just want a simple yet portable controller to carry around with me. This is where CRKD's ATOM Keychain Controller comes in, enabling me to connect to my Mac through Bluetooth and work like any other controller. Buttons feel great, and the translucent purple gives big 90s vibes. Highly recommended.

LEMOKEY X3 Wired Gaming Keyboard | $49.99 at Amazon Thanks to Apple's Game Porting ToolKit 2 shipping with macOS Sequoia, that means plenty more games will be able to be played, which calls for a good gaming keyboard. LEMOKEY offers a great one for just $49.99, featuring great red cherry keys when playing first-person shooters.

There you have it — four accessories that are already helping me use macOS Sequoia. Granted, some or all of these may not suit how you use your Mac. Are there any accessories you're thinking of buying? Let us know in the iMore Forums.