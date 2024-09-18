These are the 7 accessories I'm buying for my iPhone 16 Pro upgrade

With the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro arriving on September 20, I've been looking at the accessories I've used over the past 12 months and decided it's time for a few upgrades to mark my 16 Pro purchase.

I usually carry a backpack around with me, filled with accessories to help me in any situation for my iPhone, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. This includes power banks, spare USB-C wires, and a cloth for when my Mac's screen gets too dirty.

Granted, these accessories still work perfectly with the best iPhones such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone SE — but why not mark a new upgrade with a new power bank, game controller, and more? With that in mind, I've listed seven accessories below that I'll be buying for my iPhone 16 Pro. Some could give you an idea of how they could help you as well, especially if you're considering an iPhone upgrade too.

Seven accessories I'm buying for my iPhone 16 Pro

ESR for MagSafe Car Mount Charger | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Instead of sticking to your car's windscreen and leaving a mark, this iPhone mount charger attaches to one of the vents. This way, you can have your iPhone 16 much closer to you, making it easier to look at Apple Maps as you follow directions.

ESR 3-in-1 Charger | $52.99 at Amazon If you frequently travel, ESR has a handy 3-in-1 charger that can fold up and fit neatly into your pocket or backpack. Able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once, it's ideal for quickly juicing up your devices.

HyperJuice USB C and Lightning Cable | $29.99 at Amazon If you still own an Apple device that has a Lightning port, but you have other products that require a USB-C cable to charge, HyperJuice has uniquely solved this dilemma. For $29.99, you can charge two devices with different ports all at once, without having to carry a Lightning cable.

GameSir G8+ Bluetooth Controller | $79.99 at Amazon With retro gaming emulators and AAA games like Resident Evil available to play on iPhone and iPad, a controller like GameSir's G8+ is essential to play these as you would on a gaming console. Every button has a premium feel to it, akin to a Sony DualSense controller, and the analog sticks can be changed to fit the game you're playing. A real winner.

TRIBIT StormBox 2 | $69.99 at Amazon Spice up your life with TRIBIT's StormBox 2, a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that has a dedicated button to enable or disable bass when required. Equipped with two 48mm full-range drivers, this means there's 360° Surround Sound, so it doesn't matter what position it's facing.

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus | £258 at Amazon Sometimes, it's not all about looks, as Chargeasap's Flash Pro Plus power bank proves. It's able to store 25000mAh of power, meaning you can charge an iPhone 16 Pro up to six times on its own. But thanks to its six USB-C ports and two wireless chargers, you can juice up six devices at once, making this power bank perfect for a vacation.

TOPDON TC002C Thermal Camera | $309 $229 at Amazon If you're in a line of work that involves house maintenance, fire prevention, or even hunting, this thermal camera could be perfect to use with your iPhone 16. Attaching to the handset's USB-C port, you launch the TopInfrared app and, using the iPhone's camera, lets you spot anything amiss around your home. A very useful accessory that can work in a bunch of situations.

There you have it: seven accessories I'll have ready to use for my iPhone 16 Pro. Granted, some of these may not fit everyone's needs, such as the Thermal Camera, but if you're starting to play a lot of games thanks to emulators like Delta and Gamma, the GameSir G8+ Controller is a solid choice. Are you thinking of refreshing your accessories in the lead-up to the iPhone 16 line? If so, what's on your list? Let us know in the iMore forums.