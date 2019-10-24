Apple has launched a range of 12 brand new exclusive t-shirts at Apple Infinte Loop, as well as some new designs at its Apple Park Campus.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's new seasonal collection is available for a limited time, at the cost of $40 per shirt. The most exciting designs are probably the two pirate inspired shirts, based on the pirate flag supposedly flown over Apple's Bandley 3 office during the development of the original Macintosh. Mac designer Susan Kare hand painted an Apple inspired skull and crossbones after being inspired by Steve Jobs' quote "It's better to be a pirate than join the Navy."

There are also six new shirts featuring Apple's distinctive marketing font from the early 2000s, which features Apple's famous multicolored logo and text.