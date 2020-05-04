But there are some other changes that you should know about. Here's everything you need to know about the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple has announced a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro . The new MacBook Pro is the last of Apple's portable Macs to ditch the butterfly keyboard, adopting the Magic Keyboard, the scissor-switch keyboard currently found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with more RAM, more storage, and the new Magic Keyboard. There are also options to get Intel's new 10th-generation processors in the higher-end options if you so choose.

So what's the big deal with this new MacBook Pro?

There are some nuances in the options of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro that aren't really present in the 16-inch model, but the big headline across the board is that the Butterfly Keyboard is gone, replaced by the scissor switches of the Magic Keyboard. This virtually eliminates the butterfly switch from Apple's product lineup, as it now only exists in the Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad lineup.

The other major addition to this year's 13-inch MacBook Pro is the option to get a 10th-generation Intel processor, but we'll talk more about that in a bit.

What's up with the keyboard in the 13-inch MacBook Pro?

This is the same scissor-switch keyboard that you'll find on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air, the Magic Keyboard. It features 1mm of key travel and, if it's like the keyboard on the other two Macs, provides a better typing experience than the previous Butterfly Keyboard.

The switches on the keyboard feature a new Apple-designed rubber dome, which Apple says can store more potential energy for better responsiveness. The "inverted-T" pattern to the arrow keys is also present like it is on the other keyboards for easier keyboard-based navigation.

Is the Touch Bar still there?

Yes, this new MacBook Pro comes with a Touch Bar, though that too has been redesigned. Instead of spanning the entire top of the keyboard, the Touch Bar now makes room for a physical Escape key, while Touch ID is present as well.

This is true no matter which model of MacBook Pro. Apple has, in the past, tended to use older models on the low end of the MacBook Pro line, especially at the 13-inch size. But it should be noted here: every model of MacBook Pro currently on sale by Apple, both 13- and 16-inch models, now has a redesigned Touch Bar and a physical Escape key.

What kind of processor does the MacBook Pro have?

Apple is bifurcating the 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup between the eighth-generation and 10th-generation Intel processors. The eighth-generation models still get the new Magic Keyboard but are using the same Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 quad-core processors found in the 2019 revision. These models also still have two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Will it fit in my old case for my previous 13-inch MacBook Pro?

It should, depending on your case, and depending on which MacBook Pro you get. If you're going from a 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports to one of the models with a 10th-generation Intel processor, you should know that it'll have four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two on each side. This means that if you have some kind of shell case for your older MacBook Pro, you might need to get a new one, as it might not have cutouts for the additional ports.

What about memory?

The 13-inch MacBook Pro still starts at 8GB of RAM and can go up to 16GB on the models with the eighth-generation Intel chips. If you elect to get a model with a 10th-generation processor, then you can choose between 16GB and 32GB of RAM, or quadruple the RAM of the base model.

How much storage can you get?

In addition to higher RAM capacity, the 13-inch MacBook Pro also has double the storage. You can configure your machine with up to a 4TB SSD. Again, this will require you to get a MacBook Pro with a 10th-generation Intel processor. The eighth-generation versions still go up to 2TB.

Across the 13-inch lineup, the storage options break down like this:

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

The 256GB option is exclusive to the models with the eighth-generation processors, while the 4TB option, as previously stated, requires the 10th-generation chip.

What sort of GPU does the new MacBook Pro have?

While the larger MacBook Pro has always had an option to include a discrete GPU, the 13-inch model has not, and that's not changed in the 2020 update. MacBook Pros with the eighth-generation processors get the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, while the 10th-generation chips come with Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

Both are integrated graphics chips.

Any updates to the speakers or camera?

While the camera is the same 720p FaceTime camera from the previous model, it seems as though Apple has included an updated speaker system. However, it's unclear at this time whether it's a version of the six-speaker array found in the 16-inch model.

How much will the 13-inch MacBook Pro cost me?

While that depends on the specific configuration you choose, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, which gets you an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Of course, if you really want to, you can configure a 13-inch MacBook Pro that costs $3,599, and that's without the optional inclusion of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X. That model has a 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

When can I get the new MacBook Pro?

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order now. If you get either the base or step-up configurations of the eighth-generation models, they should start arriving on doorsteps between Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8.

Meanwhile, both of the pre-configured models with 10th-generation Intel processors (again, no customizations) are slated for arrival between May 14 and May 18 with expedited shipping and May 18 and May 20 with free shipping.

If you order a custom configuration, they'll arrive on May 14 at the earliest, though they could come as late as the end of the month.