Audio systems have come a long way in the past two decades—thanks to the increasingly powerful and portable speakers that can be found in our headphones, smartphones, and laptops. But when it comes to truly rich and warm sonics, nothing beats a good old-fashioned turntable.

This Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable combines retro sound and style with modern convenience and connectivity, and it’s available for over 50% off at just $63.75 when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout.

With multiple audio outputs and a 3-speed belt, this turntable is perfect for audiophiles who don’t want to sacrifice old-school sound for modern connectivity.

You’ll be able to play your favorite records through your smartphone, Bluetooth speakers, RCA outputs, or the discrete built-in stereo speakers on the turntable itself.

This multifaceted turntable even comes with a stylus cartridge, a DC 12V transformer, and a 45RPM adaptor to ensure that you’ll be able to play your entire collection with ease.

Bring your vinyl collection into the modern world with an Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for just $63.75—over 50% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.