Audio systems have come a long way in the past two decades—thanks to the increasingly powerful and portable speakers that can be found in our headphones, smartphones, and laptops. But when it comes to truly rich and warm sonics, nothing beats a good old-fashioned turntable.
This Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable combines retro sound and style with modern convenience and connectivity, and it’s available for over 50% off at just $63.75 when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout.
With multiple audio outputs and a 3-speed belt, this turntable is perfect for audiophiles who don’t want to sacrifice old-school sound for modern connectivity.
You’ll be able to play your favorite records through your smartphone, Bluetooth speakers, RCA outputs, or the discrete built-in stereo speakers on the turntable itself.
This multifaceted turntable even comes with a stylus cartridge, a DC 12V transformer, and a 45RPM adaptor to ensure that you’ll be able to play your entire collection with ease.
Bring your vinyl collection into the modern world with an Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for just $63.75—over 50% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout.
Prices are subject to change.
UAG's Civilian Series cases offer lightweight yet rugged protection
Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, has released a sharp-looking new case. It's feather-light but is designed to absorb and disperse shocks in case you drop your precious iPhone.
Twitter announces new controls for conversations, available globally now
Twitter has announced that it is changing the way conversations work on Twitter, bringing more control to users so as to make Twitter safer and more comfortable.
Apple and Intel file antitrust lawsuit against patent troll
A report suggests that Apple and Intel have filed a lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, over claims it has acquired patents for the sole purpose of litigating against large tech companies and that it has violated U.S. antitrust laws.
How to change the color on your AirPods or AirPods Pro
Do you need your new AirPods to match your gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED iPhone? Indeed, you've come to the right place.