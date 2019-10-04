What you need to know
- A Chinese website has uncovered a photo of a 96W USB-C Power Adapter.
- It is alleged that the adapter will ship with Apple's rumored 16-Inch MacBook.
- Would match 96W host charging in Pro Display XDR.
A report today suggests that Apple's rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro could ship with a 96W USB-C Power Adapter. As reported by MacRumors, the Chinese website Chongdiantou received an incredibly low-quality image of the alleged adapter.
As you can see, the photo is of very poor quality, and was supposedly sent to Chongdiantou from an unnamed source over the Chinese messaging service WeChat. MacRumors notes:
The source claimed the 96W power adapter has a model identifier of A2166 and will be around the same size as Apple's existing 87W USB-C power adapter for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.
While the blurry photo is rather sketchy, Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging, which is more power than necessary for any portable device that Apple currently ships. Thus, perhaps the higher-power charger is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Chongdiantou has an established track record in this area, having shared accurate photos of Apple's existing 18W USB-C power adapter in July 2018, nearly four months before it was included with 2018 iPad Pro models.
In recent months there have been several reports that Apple will release a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rumors so far suggest it could be released this fall, have a scissor keyboard, a 3K display and Intel i9 Coffee Lake processors. Despite the cacophony of rumors we are yet to see anything concrete from Apple with regards to the purported release.