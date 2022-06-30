Use Touch ID to unlock 1Password on MacBook Pro Touch BarSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • A new 1Password browser beta remembers which single sign-on accounts were used when signing up for websites.
  • Sign in with Apple, Google, and Facebook are all supported currently.
  • More options are coming, 1Password says.

If you've ever used something like Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google when creating an account and then completely forgotten, there's a good chance you created a whole new account as a result. And then wondered why all your data was missing. A new 1Password update hopes to prevent that from happening.

The new 1Password browser beta, available for those willing to jump on the beta train, remembers which single sign-on (SSO) service you used when creating your account and then offers to let you sign in with it when needed. That way, whenever you visit a website that has umpteen SSO options you won't be left trying to remember which one you used.

1Password explains the details in a blog post.

Today we're starting with a familiar kind of sign-in service (also known as social logins or SSO). When you visit a site and click a button like "Sign in with Google", 1Password will remember your choice and offer to save it for you. And when you return to the site, 1Password will seamlessly authenticate you with your Google account.

After signing in with a Google account, 1Password offers to remember this sign in choice for future visits. It's as easy as it sounds. Sign in however you prefer and let 1Password take care of the details.

1password Single Sign On WorkflowSource: 1Password

1Password has long been one of the best Mac and iPhone password managers around and this addition is one that is sure to be very welcome. As we create more accounts online it's tempting to use these SSO options, but forgetting which ones were used at the time of account creation is a problem we've all experienced. This news means that 1Password will take all of that burden for us.

The current beta supported sign-in options from Google, Facebook, and Apple with more set to be added in the future. Those who want to take this for a spin can download the beta now.

