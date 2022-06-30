If you've ever used something like Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google when creating an account and then completely forgotten, there's a good chance you created a whole new account as a result. And then wondered why all your data was missing. A new 1Password update hopes to prevent that from happening.

The new 1Password browser beta, available for those willing to jump on the beta train, remembers which single sign-on (SSO) service you used when creating your account and then offers to let you sign in with it when needed. That way, whenever you visit a website that has umpteen SSO options you won't be left trying to remember which one you used.

1Password explains the details in a blog post.