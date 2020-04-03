What you need to know
- The 2020 iPad Pro isn't a huge upgrade.
- But it does have a cool new security feature.
- It will disable its microphone when a case is closed.
It's fair to say that the 2020 iPad Pro isn't a huge upgrade for those who already have the 2018 model. But there's one feature that might make it worth picking up – it will automatically disable its microphone to avoid eavesdropping.
This is a feature that first debuted on the 2018 MacBook models that included the T2 security chip, but this is the first time that it's come to the iPad lineup. And it's a biggie that was spotted by 9to5Mac. You can get the full details in Apple's Platform Security documentation.
iPad models beginning in 2020 also feature the hardware microphone disconnect. When an MFI compliant case (including those sold by Apple) is attached to the iPad and closed, the microphone is disconnected in hardware, preventing microphone audio data being made available to any software—even with root or kernel privileges in iPadOS or in case the firmware is compromised.
If you never needed a reason to pick up an MFi case rather than the cheapest one you can find on Amazon, this is probably it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Stores in the US might not reopen until May amid coronavirus pandemic
If you were hoping for your local Apple Store to reopen, you might be in for a little wait.
The iPhone 9 launch date could be set for April 14 to battle the OnePlus 8
If our little birdy is on the money, Apple might launch iPhone 9 specifically to take the wind out of OnePlus' sales
Gamevice, the maker of game controllers for phones, wants the Switch banned
If you thought the legal battle between Gamevice and Nintendo was over, think again. The controller maker is having another try at getting the Switch banned.
Defend your new 11-inch iPad Pro with one of these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) would be even better when paired with one of these screen protectors, available at various price points. Here are our favorite so far, but more will surely be on the way.