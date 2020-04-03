It's fair to say that the 2020 iPad Pro isn't a huge upgrade for those who already have the 2018 model. But there's one feature that might make it worth picking up – it will automatically disable its microphone to avoid eavesdropping.

This is a feature that first debuted on the 2018 MacBook models that included the T2 security chip, but this is the first time that it's come to the iPad lineup. And it's a biggie that was spotted by 9to5Mac. You can get the full details in Apple's Platform Security documentation.