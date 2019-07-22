2020 iPhones could get 120Hz displays

Apple introduced ProMotion display tech on the iPad Pro back in 2017, allowing for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. There have been rumors that the same tech would make its way to iPhones, but that hasn't been materialized thus far. According to leakster Ice Universe on Twitter, that may change on the 2020 iPhones.

The leakster says Apple is mulling 120Hz panels on next year's iPhones, with the company talking to Samsung and LG over displays. The technology itself will likely be unchanged from the iPad Pro — with the screen able to switch from 120Hz to 60Hz to conserve battery life — but the key difference is that Apple will debut variable refresh rate on an OLED panel for the first time.