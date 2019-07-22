2020 iPhones could get 120Hz displays

What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly considering 120Hz displays on next year's iPhones.
- The company is said to be talking to Samsung and LG for sourcing OLED panels.
- 120Hz ProMotion tech has been a mainstay on iPad Pros for a few years.
Apple introduced ProMotion display tech on the iPad Pro back in 2017, allowing for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. There have been rumors that the same tech would make its way to iPhones, but that hasn't been materialized thus far. According to leakster Ice Universe on Twitter, that may change on the 2020 iPhones.
The leakster says Apple is mulling 120Hz panels on next year's iPhones, with the company talking to Samsung and LG over displays. The technology itself will likely be unchanged from the iPad Pro — with the screen able to switch from 120Hz to 60Hz to conserve battery life — but the key difference is that Apple will debut variable refresh rate on an OLED panel for the first time.
Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2019
Unlike the iPad Pro, which uses an LED-backlit Retina screen, the current iPhones sport an OLED panel, with Samsung manufacturing the displays. So it only makes sense that Apple is talking to Samsung and LG — two of the largest manufacturers of OLED displays — over the display that will end up on next year's iPhones.
The 120Hz iPhone rumor has been making the rounds for a few years, but with a few Android phones sporting high refresh rate panels, 2020 may finally be the year we see the tech on iPhones.