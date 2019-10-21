2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple. That's according to a new Bloomberg report that says Apple is targeting a 2020 launch for its AR headset.

That's a headset that has been churned through the rumor mill for longer than I can remember, but we might be getting closer to its arrival. We've already seen analyst Ming-Chi Kuo say something similar, too. But Bloomberg's hedging of its bets is a concern. The report says that Apple may yet decide to delay the product if it isn't deemed ready for release.

Beyond the AR headset the report also notes that Apple may announce new Macs that make use of a custom processor next year. That processor would presumably be based on the successful A-series chips that power iPhone and iPad, as has been rumored recently. iPhone and iPad have outpaced some Macs in specific tests during the last year and it's surely only a matter of time before Intel loses its hold on Apple's desktop and notebook lines.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to see a change to an all-LED lineup measuring 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. At least some of those are also said to have 5G connectivity and a new time-of-flight image sensor, too. That could allow for improved Portrait Mode photo capture as well as more AR wizardry, should the rumor be accurate.

We're still a long way from 2020 and it's likely to be months before we know whether any of this latest Bloomberg report is on the money.

But we do know it's right about one thing. 2020 will be a big year for Apple. Just like all the others.