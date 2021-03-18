A new report says that Apple's brand new 2021 iPad Pro will enter production in April, the third such report in two days following a slew of reports it would debut at a March event.

In a research note seen by iMore, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there have been "recent misgivings" about the adoption of mini-LED in the supply chain. The news follows multiple reports from both Digitimes and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stating a new iPad Pro is on the way soon, with production to begin in April. Kuo echoes this, saying a new mini-LED iPad will begin production "After mid-to-late April", suggesting it will start in just a few weeks, possibly as soon as the end of April. We know Kuo is referring to an iPad Pro, as elsewhere he states that Apple will reserve the mini-LED technology in iPad for the 'Pro' lineup, as well as new MacBooks coming this year, and a new MacBook Air he says will debut in 2022.

Kuo says Apple will start using a dual mini-LED and OLED model for its iPads, with one iPad, likely the iPad Air, adopting OLED in 2022. The Air is currently the best iPad Apple has to offer.

Kuo reiterates, however, that the MacBook, rather than the iPad, is the main driver of mini-LED for Apple. Kuo has previously stated Apple plans to release new MacBooks later this year in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both with mini-LED. More immediately, the report seems to reiterate previous reports an iPad Pro is coming in April at the earliest, rather than March.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman yesterday noted several previous reports, stating it will feature an A14X processor that is as fast as Apple's M1 chip, mini-LED, new cameras, and more. In a new revelation, Gurman says the new iPad Pro will adopt a Thunderbolt Port, switching up from USB-C for improved data transfer and connectivity without the need for a different charger or accessories.

Apple was expected to announce a March event for the 23rd earlier this week, but that fell through, with leakers now suggesting the event could take place in April.