Digitimes reports that Apple's next iPad Pro, expected to the best iPad yet, will begin shipping no earlier than April, despite previous reports of a March release.

In a new report the outlet stated:

Epistar has become the exclusive supplier of miniLED chips to be used in 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit iPad Pro, with nearly 50% of the corresponding production capacity booked up for the tablet and volume shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2021, the sources said.

Beginning in the second quarter would indicate shipments no sooner than the first of earlier, quashing earlier rumors that the product would be unveiled at a March Apple event. Shortly after this report, Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the event we were expecting Apple to hold in March would actually be held in April, going back on his previous estimation and that of Apple leaker Kang. From that report:

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has claimed that the Apple March event we all thought would be announced yesterday will be held in April, promising an explanation for the change in predicted dates is on the way. Prosser Tweeted Wednesday morning: The event is in April. I'll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows. The March 23 date for an Apple event was actually first touted by the mysterious yet ultra-reliable Kang, according to Twitter user DuanRui.

With no March event seemingly on the cards, but multiple reports that the 2021 iPad Pro is coming in the first half of the year, an April release is certainly not out of the question. The new iPad Pro is expected to debut with a new mini-LED display, 5G, a new processor but no exterior design changes.