A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple might release a MacBook Pro in 2021 with a processor designed by Apple.

An investors note obtained by MacRumors stated the following:

We expect that Apple's new products in 12-18 months will adopt processors made by 5nm process, including the new 2H20 5G iPhone, new 2H20 iPad equipped with mini LED, and new 1H21 Mac equipped with the own-design processor. We think that iPhone 5G support, ‌iPad‌'s adoption of innovative mid-size panel technology, and Mac's first adoption of the own-design processor are all Apple's critical product and technology strategies. Given that the processor is the core component of new products, we believe that Apple had increased 5nm-related investments after the epidemic outbreak. Further, Apple occupying more resources of related suppliers will hinder competitors' developments.

Speculation that Apple would bring ARM processors to its Macs has been rife for several years. Just a couple of weeks ago, references to several unreleased AMD APUs were spotted in the new macOS beta.

However, the latest prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that there is now a timeline for the introduction of Apple-designed processors to the MacBook lineup, namely the first half of 2021.

As the report notes, the introduction of ARM-based chips would bring unity to Mac, iPhone, and iPad in terms of their chip architecture and the apps that they can run, further streamlining the Apple ecosystem. Apple of course already makes its own A-series chips for the iPhone and iPad.

The transition has been in plain sight; over past few years, macOS:



Started integrating iOS' frameworks & UIKit

Dropped 32-bit apps & runtime

Dropped Carbon

Dropped KEXTs

Moved away from unsigned apps

Put OS on a read-only partition

Delegated more and more to ARM chips in Macs — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 24, 2020

The note from Ming-Chi Kuo further confirms the expectation of a 5G iPhone in the second half of 2020, along with a new iPad that will feature mini LED, a rumor that also surfaced yesterday from a separate source.