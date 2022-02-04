A new report claims the new iPhone SE expected in the Spring of 2022 has entered production, alongside the iPad Air.

From Mac Otakara:

Production of the iPhone SE (3rd generation) has apparently begun, as has the iPad Air (5th generation).

The new report states that the next iPhone SE, which will replace the current one as Apple's best iPhone for those on a budget, is expected to retain the same design as the previous model, and will still feature wireless Qi charging but not MagSafe from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The report echoes an earlier report from January, in which DSCC's Ross Young said the iPhone SE would enter panel production in January and phone production in March, tipping the launch for late April or early May.

From previous reports: