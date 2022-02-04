What you need to know
- A new report says the next iPhone SE 2022 will not feature MagSafe.
- Mac Otakara says production has begun on the new model.
- The report also claims the next iPad Air has also entered production.
A new report claims the new iPhone SE expected in the Spring of 2022 has entered production, alongside the iPad Air.
From Mac Otakara:
Production of the iPhone SE (3rd generation) has apparently begun, as has the iPad Air (5th generation).
The new report states that the next iPhone SE, which will replace the current one as Apple's best iPhone for those on a budget, is expected to retain the same design as the previous model, and will still feature wireless Qi charging but not MagSafe from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
The report echoes an earlier report from January, in which DSCC's Ross Young said the iPhone SE would enter panel production in January and phone production in March, tipping the launch for late April or early May.
From previous reports:
The refreshed iPhone SE is set to gain 5G support and a faster processor while an updated camera system is also likely. However, no new design is anticipated this year with changes potentially coming next year. Young himself recently suggested that a new, larger iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch display could be in the cards for a launch as soon as 2023.. Reports of a full design change with an iPhone XR-like design have also been floating around of late, although that shouldn't be expected until 2024 at the earliest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TV+ show 'The Afterparty' scores top 10 streaming ranking in opening week
Apple TV+ show 'The Afterparty' was amongst Reelgood's top 10 titles in streaming on its opening weekend.
Apple reveals commission rate for alternative App Store payments in NL
Apple has revealed that it will charge 27% commission on payments made using an alternative payment method for dating apps in the Netherlands, as required by new laws in the country.
Is Matter actually going to be a revolution for the (Apple) smart home?
The new smart home standard, Matter, is poised to make all manner of devices more interoperable across different smart home ecosystems, but will it make much of a difference to your HomeKit setup? Not really.
Don't let that new Apple Watch SE get scratched — get a screen protector
The Apple Watch SE is a great way to get an Apple Watch with the majority of new features for less money. If you're taking the plunge and getting an Apple Watch SE, you'll want the best Apple Watch SE screen protectors to make sure that the screen stays scratch-free!