Apple's heavily-rumored iPhone SE refresh could be with us in the second half of April or the first half of May, according to a new report.

Display analyst Ross Young now believes that Apple will put the new iPhone SE 5G into production in March with the displays set to begin production within the next couple of weeks.

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

Previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed to an iPhone SE refresh being announced as soon as March or April, potentially matching up with this new timeframe somewhat.

The refreshed iPhone SE is set to gain 5G support and a faster processor while an updated camera system is also likely. However, no new design is anticipated this year with changes potentially coming next year. Young himself recently suggested that a new, larger iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch display could be in the cards for a launch as soon as 2023.. Reports of a full design change with an iPhone XR-like design have also been floating around of late, although that shouldn't be expected until 2024 at the earliest.

If Apple is indeed to announce a new 5G-powered iPhone SE in April or May, a new iPad Air is also possibly coming alongside it. Expect both refreshes to be announced during some sort of streamed event rather than the in-person ones of yesteryear. Hopefully, they're back with us soon!

A new 5G iPhone at a budget price, just like we expect iPhone SE to offer, will surely be the best iPhone for a ton of people who don't want to spend the money needed to get into an iPhone 13.