Just as you can train your body to be faster and stronger, you can also optimize your mind. You can discover how with Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory, a one-hour course that is 87% off full-price today at $24.99.
In today's fast-changing world, the ability to absorb new information is a very valuable skill. While everyone has their limit, most of us could learn faster by adopting the techniques used by memory experts.
Through 14 video tutorials, this course helps you master the techniques in minutes. Along the way, you discover how to improve your retention while reading and perform daily routines to improve recall.
The course also draws inspiration from record-breakers, giving you an insight into the full potential of your own mind.
Your instructor is Eralp Sendan, a project manager by day and a memory coach by night. He has been studying memory training for a decade, and his online courses have earned him a rating of 4.3 stars on Udemy.
This course normally sells for $200, but you can get lifetime access now for just $24.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Apple Music TV is all music, all the time, and free for all
Apple today announced a new MTV-like music streaming channel – but you'll need to be in the United States to enjoy it.
Potential iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video shows super shiny, super boxy sides
Is this the first video of an unboxed iPhone to reach the internet? If it is, you're going to need sunglasses when you get yours.
Apple is extending its free year of Apple TV+ for another three months
Apple has begun emailing some Apple TV+ subscribers, informing them that they are extending their free year trial by another three months.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.